VAN WERT — The YMCA of Van Wert County will be starting an After-School mentoring program in January 2023. This program will focus on young adults’ grades 5 – 7. The overall goals of this program are to provide a safe and active place for young teens after school, provide homework guidance, and learning a physical, social, and cultural understanding of the Van Wert area.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO