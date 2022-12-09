ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast

Power outages and substantial travel delays may be in store due to the wind event. The same storm poised to trigger severe weather to parts of the southern United States from Tuesday to Wednesday will bring a blast of high winds as colder air sweeps from the Midwest to the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wind event could not only trigger power outages, but could lead to substantial travel delays as the associated colder air may lead to snow and a freeze-up in some locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
beckersdental.com

Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice

A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
natureworldnews.com

Snow to Unload in Nebraska, Michigan This Week; Motorists Advised to Be Careful with Slippery Road Conditions

According to the latest weather forecast, portions of Nebraska, Michigan, and others in the United States could expect snow this week. However, the forecast warned that travel hazards could emerge. New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nebraska residents should expect snow accumulation starting Friday. As many Americans are excited and preparing...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida manatees facing starvation fed through program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Along Florida’s East Coast, threatened manatees are fed and offered supplies through an unprecedented program that tackles the recurring, pollution-related starvation crisis, wildlife officials said Wednesday. With winter approaching and water temperatures dropping, a program that feeds lettuce to the marine mammals at...
FLORIDA STATE
Field & Stream

Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck

Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
AccuWeather

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

