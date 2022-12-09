Read full article on original website
Related
Snow to spread across 1,200-mile-long corridor of the US this week
The same storm that snarled travel in the West this past weekend and has the potential to cause flooding in the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys through Thursday will put down a swath of accumulating snow from Nebraska to Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A smaller,...
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
77 inches of snow buries cars, keeps falling in western New York
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
natureworldnews.com
Snowstorm Expected to Stretch 1,200 Miles from Nebraska to Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania by Late Week
A snowstorm is expected to stretch 1,200 miles from Nebraska to Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania later this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who also said that the looming snowfall event is caused by the same storm that disrupted travel in the Western US last weekend. The storm...
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Power outages and substantial travel delays may be in store due to the wind event. The same storm poised to trigger severe weather to parts of the southern United States from Tuesday to Wednesday will bring a blast of high winds as colder air sweeps from the Midwest to the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wind event could not only trigger power outages, but could lead to substantial travel delays as the associated colder air may lead to snow and a freeze-up in some locations.
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
natureworldnews.com
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
Monstrous storm could bring tornadoes, blizzard conditions to central US next week
An extreme weather pattern will take hold of the United States next week and produce a “doozy” of a storm that could produce widespread severe thunderstorms and an all-out blizzard. A much more dynamic and volatile weather pattern is looming for the United States as the atmosphere begins...
Winter weather alerts extend from Midwest to Plains
Winter weather alerts are in place across the Plains to the Midwest, with snow in Michigan, and rain is forecast from the southern Plains to the Ohio River Valley.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
Stormy pattern to bring rain, snow chances for Midwest and Northeast this week
The first official day of winter might be a couple weeks away, but it might be feeling wintry by the end of this week. AccuWeather meteorologists say that cold and stormy weather conditions could continue to disrupt holiday shoppers and outdoor celebrations in the coming days. Near-seasonable conditions are likely...
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
natureworldnews.com
Snow to Unload in Nebraska, Michigan This Week; Motorists Advised to Be Careful with Slippery Road Conditions
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of Nebraska, Michigan, and others in the United States could expect snow this week. However, the forecast warned that travel hazards could emerge. New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nebraska residents should expect snow accumulation starting Friday. As many Americans are excited and preparing...
Florida manatees facing starvation fed through program
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Along Florida’s East Coast, threatened manatees are fed and offered supplies through an unprecedented program that tackles the recurring, pollution-related starvation crisis, wildlife officials said Wednesday. With winter approaching and water temperatures dropping, a program that feeds lettuce to the marine mammals at...
Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck
Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
Northeastern Winters Are Getting Warmer - Here's Why
New data explains why the Northeastern region of the United States is currently experiencing warmer than usual winter temperatures.
AccuWeather
Pair of storms to unleash heavy snow, rain across western US into the weekend
Back-to-back storms from the Pacific will take aim at the West into the weekend, with the second and larger storm of the pairing expected to set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week. The storms will continue to help grow the snowpack...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0