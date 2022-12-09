ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Charles Barkley says it's time for the Bulls to 'blow it up'

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls find themselves between a rock and a hard place so far this season, as they sit with a 10-14 record as the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference.

NBA legend and TNT’s Charles Barkley appeared on ESPN1000 on Wednesday and said it may be time for the Bulls to ‘start the rebuild.’

“I hate to break it to you, it’s time to break up the Bulls, too,” Barkley said. “Yes, blow it up. You have some good players but you’re not good enough. It’s time to start the rebuild.”

Over the last few weeks as trade speculation around the league has picked up, the Bulls have become one of the more fascinating teams to ponder as their current future and roster makeup looks bleak in the East.

“They’re not going to win the championship this year or the next couple of years,” Barkley said. “You got to start the rebuild. You got to really start the rebuild and start over.”

With the Orlando Magic owning the Bulls’ 2023 first-round pick (top-4 protected), Chicago has a decision to make on if they plan on chasing a playoff spot or blowing it up in attempt to keep their pick.

Check out the full clip of Barkley below.

