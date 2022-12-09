Read full article on original website
Texans Injuries vs. Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs: Who's Out, Who's In?
Houston Texans will be missing several key players in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
WMBB
Paxton’s Bradley reaches 500 career win mark
PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) – Paxton head boys basketball coach, Jeff Bradley reached the 500 career win mark on Tuesday night. The majority of high school coaches will never come near 500 career wins, but Bradley accomplished that feat with one program (Paxton) and in less than 25 complete seasons. Bradley’s first victory with the Bobcats […]
