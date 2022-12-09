ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q106.5

Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real

Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine reactions to U.S. arrest of alleged Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am 103 attack

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two victims of the 1988 terrorist attack that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, had attended Bowdoin College, in Brunswick, Maine. The bombing killed 270 people – 11 people on the ground, 259 passengers and crew, including 35 American students coming home from a Syracuse University-led semester abroad in London.
BRUNSWICK, ME
92 Moose

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is The State Capitol of Maine?

Augusta eventually became the site of the state's capital and was chosen because of its central location. The town was already on the navigable Kennebec River, and the Canibas Indians had built a trading post near the fort. They donated land for the new state house, which was deeded to the state for $10.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.3 WCYY

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

What Do You Think is Maine’s Most Popular Cryptid Creature?

Maine is literally the Cryptid epicenter of the world. Maine is home to the world's only full-on cryptozoology museum down in Portland. Although, it's slated to move up here to Bangor in the not-too-distant future. they've already moved their extensive book collection up here, over on Hammond Street. the point is, here in Maine we understand the real deal when it comes to cryptids.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash

A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
YORK, ME
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine

A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
SHERMAN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Virginia arrives in Wiscasset

The Maine’s First Ship vessel, the Virginia, sailed from Bath to Wiscasset Monday, arriving at the town dock in early afternoon, participants said. Selectmen on Sept. 6 agreed to rent out a float at the recreational pier for the vessel to winter in Wiscasset. The ship is a reconstruction of a 1600s ship, according to Wiscasset Newspaper files.
WISCASSET, ME
Z107.3

Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.

Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Police Say a Man from Maine is Missing in Massachusetts

A man from Maine has been reported missing in Massachusetts, and now police are looking for the vehicle he may be driving. Police in Peabody, Massachusetts say Michael Gray of Maine was reported missing by a family member on December 11th, at approximately 10:33 in the morning. Police have some information about the time immediately before his disappearance and a vehicle they say he may be traveling in, but have not revealed where they think he may have been headed. Peabody is located about 20 miles north of Boston.
PEABODY, MA
