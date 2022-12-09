ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN CONTROL OF A BANK HOLDING COMPANY

The FEATAN Trust (Thomas A. Holt, Trustee), and Thomas A. Holt as trustee of the FNB 401(k) Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Heather A. Eklund Living Trust (Heather A. Eklund, Trustee); Raymond Holt Revocable Trust (Raymond Holt, Trustee), all of Buffalo, Wyoming; James H. Holt and Denise Holt Trust (Denise Holt, Trustee) of Ranchester, Wyoming; Robert Holt and Lori Holt, both of Littleton, Colorado, intend to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to retain voting shares; and all to be approved as members of the Holt family group, a group acting in concert, which controls 25 percent or more of First National Buffalo Bankshares, Inc., Buffalo, Wyoming (the “Company”). The Company controls First Northern Bank of Wyoming, Buffalo, Wyoming and First State Bank of Newcastle, Newcastle, Wyoming. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the notice.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan College campuses close due to winter storm

Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County have announced they will be closing their campuses today at 1 p.m. All classes and activities at all SC and SCJC locations scheduled to begin on or after 1 p.m. will be canceled. Students are encouraged to reach out to instructors with...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY

