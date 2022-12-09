Read full article on original website
NOTICE OF CHANGE IN CONTROL OF A BANK HOLDING COMPANY
The FEATAN Trust (Thomas A. Holt, Trustee), and Thomas A. Holt as trustee of the FNB 401(k) Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Heather A. Eklund Living Trust (Heather A. Eklund, Trustee); Raymond Holt Revocable Trust (Raymond Holt, Trustee), all of Buffalo, Wyoming; James H. Holt and Denise Holt Trust (Denise Holt, Trustee) of Ranchester, Wyoming; Robert Holt and Lori Holt, both of Littleton, Colorado, intend to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to retain voting shares; and all to be approved as members of the Holt family group, a group acting in concert, which controls 25 percent or more of First National Buffalo Bankshares, Inc., Buffalo, Wyoming (the “Company”). The Company controls First Northern Bank of Wyoming, Buffalo, Wyoming and First State Bank of Newcastle, Newcastle, Wyoming. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the notice.
Blizzard Warning for Sheridan County, Emergency Management Urges Preparedness
A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings for Sheridan County for now through Thursday, December 15 at 5 a.m. Sheridan County Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for the storm, which could last a few days, and expect that power, gas, and communications may be affected.
Sheridan College campuses close due to winter storm
Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County have announced they will be closing their campuses today at 1 p.m. All classes and activities at all SC and SCJC locations scheduled to begin on or after 1 p.m. will be canceled. Students are encouraged to reach out to instructors with...
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sheridan And Johnson Counties December 12-15, 2022
It looks like the first big snowstorm of the 2022-23 winter season is about to hit northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana. The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana has issued a winter storm warning for Sheridan County. The warning is in effect from 11am Monday (December 12th) until 5am Thursday...
