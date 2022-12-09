ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday

Alert: Yellow Alert midday today into early tomorrow morning for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially tonight.Forecast: Showers ease in this morning, but mainly after the morning commute. Light rain is expected from midday into the afternoon, then we'll see heavier pockets of rain this evening through early tomorrow morning. No flooding is expected, although we could see a little ponding on the roadways. As for the remainder of tomorrow, it shouldn't be as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
iheart.com

Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans

Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures

Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”. “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations...
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
HAWAII STATE

