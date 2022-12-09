Read full article on original website
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
cbs17
Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
natureworldnews.com
Blast of Cold Air to Bring Snow in Mid-December; What to Expect This Winter in the United States
As the winter becomes noticeable with the arrival of Meteorological winter on December 1, 2020, it is expected that the blast of cold air could bring snow in mid-December in portions of the United States. According to forecasts, rain and snow could unload this winter in the country. The Meteorological...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert midday today into early tomorrow morning for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially tonight.Forecast: Showers ease in this morning, but mainly after the morning commute. Light rain is expected from midday into the afternoon, then we'll see heavier pockets of rain this evening through early tomorrow morning. No flooding is expected, although we could see a little ponding on the roadways. As for the remainder of tomorrow, it shouldn't be as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.
Above average temperatures and rain continue through the weekend
Clouds will stick around all day long today with a few isolated showers possible – and more rain is in the forecast through Sunday morning.
WYTV.com
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
Texas Weather Forecast as Freak Snow Storm Could Blight Thanksgiving Travel
Up to eight inches of snow are expected through Friday for western Texas and eastern New Mexico.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Rain and Snow Expected on West Coast This Week, Bringing Beneficial Rain to Ease Drought
The latest weather forecast on the West Coast said strong winds and cold rain with potential snow could unload this weekend. Residents and motorists near the West Coast should check the weather for updates. Last week, portions of the West Coast and Southern California experienced a round of rain and...
iheart.com
Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans
Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
Snow and thunderstorms could hinder holiday travel this week
As millions of Americans gear up to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday week, many will have to deal with rain, snow, blustery winds and cold temperatures.
UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures
Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”. “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations...
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
Train of storms to bring disruptive weather for the West into December
AccuWeather forecasters say a train of storms will continue to roll across the northwestern United States through much of this week, ushering in heavy snow to the region's mountains and a mixture of rain and snow near sea level. The latest in a long line of disruptive storms pushed inland...
