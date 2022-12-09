Read full article on original website
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96
HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
Hawaiian Scuba Diver Had Terrifying Close Call With Boat
A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.
Ever notice how conferences are usually held in Las Vegas, Miami, Hawaii or some other warm vacation place?. What, there are no hotel rooms and conference centers in Fargo? Nobody wants to learn and mingle with others in Des Moines? Is there a shortage of chairs and Magic Markers in Wichita?
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Philippine Celebrations Coordinating Committee of Hawaii and Philippine Consulate General of Honolulu invite the public to a special production ahead of Sakada Day. The event, called “Sakada Through the Years — KIRED, a re-enactment of the Life of the Sakada,” is set for Sunday at 5...
A suspect who was involved in a police standoff at a Waikiki hotel was shot and killed by officers following an hours-long barricade situation, officials said. Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship.
Yelp ranks the best pastry shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calvin Dorn has been flying helicopters for decades. But flying over lava from the Mauna Loa eruption was unlike anything he’s ever experienced. “We’ve been waiting since 1984 for Mauna Loa, so it was always something I was waiting for and was hoping I’d get to see it,” Dorn said. “And here I am the second day, able to fly over that.”
