newslj.com
Committeewoman cited over errant shots fired during hunt
POWELL (WNE) — Nina Webber, the Wyoming Republican National Committeewoman and a two-time candidate for House District 24, has been charged with reckless endangerment stemming from a morning elk hunt Nov. 30 near Wapiti. Ranch manager Cory Williams at Trout Creek said he and his wife were forced to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Charged With Reckless Endangerment While Hunting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nina Webber, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody, is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangering while hunting. Webber, 58, was cited by the Park County Sheriff’s Office along the North Fork Highway outside Wapiti...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cody Woman Saves Paralyzed Kitten, Says Disabled Animals Are Not Disposable
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Around 5 p.m. most weekdays, you’ll find Tami Currie at the Walmart in Cody, grabbing a few supplies before heading home to Meeteetse. While there, Currie often draws a crowd – but she’s not the one onlookers are interested in....
mybighornbasin.com
Three Men Charged in the Largest Poaching Case in Wyoming’s History
The over 100 felony and misdemeanor charges resulted from a seven-year, multi-agency investigation spanning four states and four Wyoming counties. Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history. The charges were prosecuted across four Wyoming counties, concluding in Park County in September 2022.
mybighornbasin.com
New Park County “Crossover” Voting Statistics for 2022
The Park County Elections Office has released new information about “crossover voting.”. CJ Baker, from the Elections Office, writes, “We tallied the number of voters who switched from the start of the year, from the start of the filing period and on Primary Election Day itself. We also tallied how many people switched back between the Primary Election and the General Election on Nov. 8.”
mybighornbasin.com
Expect Snow Accumulation through Wednesday with “1 to 3 inches” Likely in Cody
According to the National Weather Service, as of Monday, December 12th, 2022, there is a hazardous weather outlook for Western and Central Wyoming. The National Weather Service writes, “Significant snow over the west spreading east of the Divide…Tuesday…Light to moderate snow will continue over areas east of the Divide and over the south. The heaviest snow occurring over Johnson and Natrona counties. Light snow will remain possible over western portions, but additional snowfall amounts expected to be minimal.”
