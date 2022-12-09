ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Comments / 3

Related
People

Wisc. Dad Broke into Ex's Home and Fatally Stabbed Their Children, 3 and 5, in Their Beds

It took a jury approximately 40 minutes to reach a verdict On Tuesday, a Wisconsin man was found guilty of killing his two young children in 2020. It took a jury approximately 40 minutes to reach the verdict.  Then, within an hour, a judge sentenced Matthew Beyer of Appleton to back-to-back life sentences without parole. "I'm convinced you are a ruthless killer without any remorse," Judge Mark McGinnis said during Beyer's sentencing. McGinnis also said it was the first time he hadn't granted someone a chance at future parole. "There's...
APPLETON, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering her 4-year-old son

SEATTLE — There is outrage as a mother and her boyfriend face a judge, accused of killing her 4-year-old son. On Sunday night, medics found the little boy unresponsive in a Queen Anne apartment. The 23-year-old woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend were immediately arrested. They were ordered held on...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
OLYMPIA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest

Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Delivering Large Quantities of Meth, Fentanyl in Western Washington

A Spanaway man convicted for delivering large quantities of meth and fentanyl to Western Washington was sentenced in U.S. District Court to eight years in prison. The defendant, identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as Dwayne Douglas George, 62, reportedly acted as a courier for a transnational drug distribution ring delivering drugs from California to Lewis, Thurston, King, Pierce, Mason and Kitsap counties.
SPANAWAY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Woman Accused of Putting Man in Chokehold During Argument

A Chehalis woman is facing assault and attempted theft charges after she allegedly put her husband in a chokehold several times during an argument early Monday morning. The Chronicle is choosing not to identify the defendant in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim. The victim told responding...
CHEHALIS, WA
KING 5

Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'

SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
People

Father and Son Accused of Hatching Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Other Son: 'I Have No Love for this Kid'

Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and his son Jason P. Hoppa, 38, have each been charged with one count of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide A Wisconsin father and son are accused of plotting to kill a family member after a dispute over an inheritance. Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and his son Jason P. Hoppa, 38, have each been charged with one count of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. The intended victim was allegedly Joseph's other son — Jason's brother — who inherited his grandfather's entire estate in...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
q13fox.com

Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Caught on camera: Truck smashes into businesses in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - New surveillance video shows a red truck smashing into the front of several businesses in Renton. The owner of Momo's Kebabs was damaged, but nobody was able to get inside the business. He was alerted to the crash after seeing it on surveillance video around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday on SW 43rd St.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
OLYMPIA, WA
People

People

365K+
Followers
62K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy