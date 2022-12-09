It took a jury approximately 40 minutes to reach a verdict On Tuesday, a Wisconsin man was found guilty of killing his two young children in 2020. It took a jury approximately 40 minutes to reach the verdict. Then, within an hour, a judge sentenced Matthew Beyer of Appleton to back-to-back life sentences without parole. "I'm convinced you are a ruthless killer without any remorse," Judge Mark McGinnis said during Beyer's sentencing. McGinnis also said it was the first time he hadn't granted someone a chance at future parole. "There's...

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO