The Rock rights his wrong at Hawaii 7-Eleven store
HONOLULU (KHON) – The Rock is paying it back in more than one way. Recently, Dwayne Johnson visited his childhood 7-Eleven store to pay back what he took years ago. Johnson posted on his Instagram account saying “We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years – I finally got back home to right this wrong.”
This foodie favorite just reopened in the Gables with more space and a brand-new menu
In 2012, when he opened his Eating House restaurant in Coral Gables, Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli was 26. Using the money he had just earned as Miami’s first winner of the Food Network’s “Chopped,” he poured his imagination into a menu that was equal parts fun and creativity, striking a nerve with diners eager to try something new.
This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car
Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix. Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
