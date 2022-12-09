ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
Axios

Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

US Reps question timing of Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest

A bipartisan duo of lawmakers Monday night questioned the wisdom of arresting disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried the day before he was set to testify before Congress about the collapse of his FTX exchange. The 30-year-old FTX founder was nabbed by authorities in The Bahamas Monday night after criminal charges were filed against him by US prosecutors. But Bankman-Fried’s sudden arrest means the shaggy-haired former billionaire will be exempt from testifying at Tuesday’s House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) was among those to criticize the timing of his detainment, tweeting that House Republicans had been “ready to grill him six ways to...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role.  Stabenow, chairwoman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chairwoman of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Lawmakers negotiating to avoid government shutdown; White House efforts to free Paul Whelan

Lawmakers are racing to pass a government spending bill before current funding expires Friday night. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes join "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the negotiations, plus the White House's efforts to bring home U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan from Russian detention.
Mother Jones

Kyrsten Sinema Is Leaving the Democratic Party

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Politico has the scoop, which you can decide is either unsurprising or something of a bombshell. The news comes shortly after two key moments for Democrats. This week, Sen. Raphael Warnock won re-election in Georgia, securing the party with a theoretically more powerful advantage in the upper chamber, and Sen. Chuck Schumer was chosen again as majority leader.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Democrats and Republicans in Congress work to find middle ground on government funding bill

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have until midnight Friday to either pass next year's spending bill or a brief extension if they want to avoid a government shutdown. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains what Democrats and Republicans are fighting over, and what happens if they can't agree by the deadline as well as the latest on the Jan. 6 committee and plans to release its findings.
CBS News

U.S. expected to announce major breakthrough in quest for zero-carbon nuclear fusion energy

Washington — The U.S. Department of Energy said Sunday it would announce a "major scientific breakthrough" this week, after media reported a federal laboratory had recently achieved a major milestone in nuclear fusion research. The Financial Times reported Sunday that scientists in the California-based Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) had achieved a "net energy gain" from an experimental fusion reactor.
CALIFORNIA STATE

