Celine Dion reveals she’s been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, more

By Melissa Cáceres
 4 days ago

This week in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers:

We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five-minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip.

Page Six

Page Six

