Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
whcuradio.com
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
whcuradio.com
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
sujuiceonline.com
Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship
Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
Liverpool arrests on the rise
LIVERPOOL — For the past two decades, Liverpool Police would normally make about two dozen arrests each month. But in September and October this year that number dramatically increased. Officers made 78 arrests in September, and in October they made 105 arrests, more than four times as many as...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
I-690 backed up in Syracuse after car crash, dispatchers say
Update: 6 p.m.: The center and right lanes have reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Traffic is backed up on Interstate 690 East in Syracuse after a car crashed on the highway, 911 dispatchers said. The center and right lanes are closed just past the...
Government Technology
New York Comptroller: Cayuga County Mishandled Personal Data
(TNS) — A state comptroller's audit found sensitive data was improperly stored on devices used by the Cayuga County Health Department. The audit focused on 61 devices assigned to health department staff. Auditors determined that 32 of the 61 devices had some form of personal, private and sensitive information on local hard drives, a violation of the county's policy.
A popular downtown Syracuse lunch spot closed down. A new owner will offer a fresh take on it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Today’s Special Cafe, which served breakfast and lunch to downtown workers and residents for the past 17 years, has permanently closed. But the space on the Water Street side of the State Tower Building won’t be shut for long: Jose Morales, who has been cooking at Today’s Special for several years, is buying the equipment, leasing the space and planning to reopen on his own.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Central NY school district closed due to bus driver shortage because of sickness
Update: The Hamilton Central School District closed its schools Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers because of sickness, school offcials said. Four of the six bus drivers were out with the flu, according to Hamilton Superintendent William Dowsland. “Unfortunately, we had a number of them hit with the...
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
Truck fire closes I-81 north in downtown Syracuse (photos)
Update: All lanes re-opened at 3:55 p.m. Monday. Syracuse, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 81 in downtown Syracuse closed down the northbound lanes of the elevated highway this morning. The highway was closed at 8 a.m. near the Adams Street exit, according to an alert from the...
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
CNY village finally approves new supermarket 3 years after original proposal
Fayetteville, N.Y. – The village of Fayetteville will soon be getting a new supermarket, three years after it was first proposed. The Fayetteville village planning board approved the site plan for the grocery store , which will be at 547 E. Genesee St., on the site of what once was an O’Brien & Gere manufacturing facility.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
Sauquoit woman dies of injuries sustained in New Hartford attack
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11th, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30th has died from her injuries. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received reports that a woman, who would […]
WHEC TV-10
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
WKTV
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Upstate University Hospital blasted for suing more than 1,500 patients over unpaid bills
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital is one of the most aggressive hospitals in the state when it comes to suing patients for unpaid medical bills, according to a report coming out today. The state-owned hospital sued more than 1,500 patients for medical debt in 2019, a disproportionate...
