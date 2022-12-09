Read full article on original website
Cowboys Beat Texans But Dak Prescott Gets Blasted on Twitter
The Dallas Cowboys drove the length of the field and scored a touchdown in the final minutes to squeak out a 27-23 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The win was not a pretty win for the Cowboys but even uglier were the comments that came pouring in about quarterback Dak Prescott on Twitter after the win.
Update: Former Texas Tech Head Football Coach Has Been Taken Off Life Support
As we reported to you earlier this morning former Texas Tech head football coach and current coach at Mississippi State was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson with an unknown medical condition. We now know that his condition has worsened and he has been taken off life support. According to...
This Richmond, Texas Home Has a Secret Passage to the Game Room
Looking at real estate listings in the state of Texas is always fun because you never know what you’re going to find. And as the old saying goes everything is bigger in Texas, that means more people have space to do what they want even if that includes putting a secret passage inside of their own home just to make it the way they want. Well, this home that I found that is currently for sale in Richmond, Texas has its own secret passage that will take you to a game room.
New Texas Cruise Ship Opens, Breaking Multiple Records
A new record-breaking vacation opportunity has now set sail in Texas. Royal Caribbean is a global cruise holding company. It is the world's second-largest cruise line operator, after Carnival Corporation & plc. They have now opened a new ship to port out of Galveston that you don't want to miss.
You Won’t Believe What’s Going Up In Place Of The Double T Scoreboard!
Please know that I wrote the headline for his post as a rib. It's kind of the point. The Double T scoreboard at Texas Tech was iconic, I'll give you that. It looks like it was a great piece of engineering and design and it served for 44 years. I'm not going to bother with too much trivia here, but the sign-saw nine head coaches and three interim head coaches. Yeah, it almost outlasted 12 head coaches. A quick look at those head coaches' records shows that under that sign, Tech was a .500 team since 1978.
Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead
The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
Here’s How to Give Your Amazon Delivery Driver A Tip For Free
There are a lot of people around the world working hard to get your packages to you. Most of the time as a delivery driver you just drop off your package and are done. There is no one there to thank you or appreciate you. Amazon is doing something to change that during this busy holiday season.
