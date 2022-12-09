Re: Support for the Continental Divide Trail Completion Act (S. 4995) On behalf of American Hiking Society (AHS) and the 57 million strong hiking community we are thrilled to share our excitement and support for the opportunity to complete the Continental Divide Trail (CDT). The hiking community thanks you for your leadership on the Continental Divide Trail Completion Act and encourages all Senators to act today to protect the major watershed of the North American Continent and a crown jewel for millions of hikers, recreation users, and gateway community residents.

