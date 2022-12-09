Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Maryland Colleges Partner for Teacher Compsci Training
(TNS) — With a new round of grant funding, a team of three Hood College professors is entering the fourth phase of its multiyear effort to educate educators about computer science. The roughly $40,000 grant from the Maryland Center for Computing Education (MCCE), announced last month, is the latest...
Government Technology
North Scott Schools to Use $1M Grant for Tech Programs
(TNS) — The new training center at North Scott Community School District isn't just for North Scott students. And some students in the district already are excited to share what's coming this spring. The school district is one of four to receive a $1 million competitive grant through the...
Government Technology
Illness Sends New Mexico Schools Back to Remote Learning
(TNS) - Both Clovis and Portales school systems had decided to close their campuses and switch to remote learning by Thursday due to high rates of absenteeism of students and teachers due to illness. The closing began with one school, Portales Junior High, with a Tuesday announcement that the campus...
Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
americanhiking.org
Support Letter for Continental Divide Trail Completion Act (S. 4995)
Re: Support for the Continental Divide Trail Completion Act (S. 4995) On behalf of American Hiking Society (AHS) and the 57 million strong hiking community we are thrilled to share our excitement and support for the opportunity to complete the Continental Divide Trail (CDT). The hiking community thanks you for your leadership on the Continental Divide Trail Completion Act and encourages all Senators to act today to protect the major watershed of the North American Continent and a crown jewel for millions of hikers, recreation users, and gateway community residents.
Government Technology
Internet Speeds at 47 Cleveland Area Schools Below FCC Standard
(TNS) — Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for Internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet Internet speeds baselines for schools.
Comments / 0