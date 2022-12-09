ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

lovelandbeacon.com

Tasman: Explorer and discoverer

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-221 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (December 13, 2022) – In Issue 2022-221 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we celebrate an important territorial discovery in history. Did He See the Devil?. Abel Tasman sailed to unchartered territories in Southeast Asia, the new continent...
Old Calcutta

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-220 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (December 12, 2022) – In Issue 2022-220 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we celebrate an important date in the history of India. (No Reds fans, we’re not talking about Jonathan India.) Moving Inland. The British established...
CNE inducts newest Honor Society members

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (December 13, 2022) – Light was very much needed at this early hour of a late fall morning. Clouds frustrated the sun’s attempts to shine some outside; inside the Clermont Northeastern High School gymnasium, however, 15 students provided their own. They are the newest members...
