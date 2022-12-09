ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert road construction lagging while projects catch up to funding availability

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QZAF_0jdS4WHM00

If Gilbert drivers feel like there is not as much road construction going on these days, they are not imagining it.

The town’s road projects are in something of a lull when it comes to the construction phases, a result of the town waiting a year to put its streets, transportation and infrastructure bond on the ballot because of the pandemic, officials said.

But the town is gearing up for more as a result of the passage of the $515 million bond in November 2021.

“ That is exactly the situation we are in right now,” Public Works Director Jessica Marlow said when asked by email. “We obligated the remaining bonds that were authorized in 2007/sold in 2017 for construction of the projects that you’ve seen being worked on over the past few years.

“We did not have funds to start the design of new projects until the most recent bonds were approved, so there will be a slowdown in road construction while these new projects are being designed.”

That does not mean road construction has completely stopped. The town is anticipating wrapping up a manhole rehabilitation project in December on 28 manholes through town, which has made for minor lane restrictions since August.

Additionally, developers can take out permits to do some road work associated with their projects.

In the meantime, a number of infrastructure projects from the town are in their design phase.

Among the traffic-impacting projects will be:

  • The Ocotillo Road widening from 148 th Street to Greenfield Road;
  • A Lindsay Road widening from Queen Creek Road to Ocotillo;
  • Intersection improvements at Val Vista Drive and Mercy Road;
  • Roadway improvements at Melody Avenue and Pioneer Street;
  • Traffic light installations at the intersections of American Heroes Way and Hearne Road and of Higley Road and Bridges Boulevard;
  • More work on the Tankersley Water System;
  • The replacement of a water line on Higley Road;
  • And reconstruction of the wastewater structure at Gilbert and Ray roads.

Marlow said the town will work to phase the projects in so they don't all hit residents at once.

