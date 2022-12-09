Read full article on original website
Wife Backed for Refusing to Host Mother-in-law at Christmas: 'Suffocating'
Newsweek reached out to an expert, who said: "Mom has demonstrated kindness and patience"
Dog's 'Double Take' at Seeing Grandma After 6 Months Delights Internet
"Dogs love their grandparents," one commenter said.
Ree Drummond Was Left 'Dying And Crying' After A Holiday Throwback With Her Son Todd
Like many parents, celebrity chef Ree Drummond is ecstatic when the holidays come around, as it means more time with her children and family. While remembering the recent passing of her father-in-law, Chuck Drummond, the Pioneer Woman cheffed up a feast for her family this past Thanksgiving (via People). Though this time of year may start to look different as her grown-up kids start families of their own, it was still a lively gathering: Drummond's daughter, Paige, was present at this year's Thanksgiving feast, along with the celebrity chef's foster son, Jamar, and her youngest son, Todd.
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"
As a grandmother went out to dinner with her grandson, they were set on having a good time and adding smiles. What they didn't imagine was that their meal would bring back fond memories of two kind strangers who decided to cover their bill and encourage them to enjoy every minute they get to spend together.
Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance
She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments
DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
Woman Receives a Package from Her Dead Grandma With a Check Made After Her Death
A TikToker went viral after posting about a mysterious package she says came from her deceased grandmother. Throngs of users who saw her video offered up different theories as to how and why she received the package two years after her grandma passed. Article continues below advertisement. In the first...
Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor
DEAR ABBY: Last year, two former classmates bought houses next door to me. I don’t mind one of them, but the other, “Evie,” is a snippy know-it-all with a sugar daddy boyfriend. She looks down on everyone. In addition to yelling over the fence when they see us outside or on our back deck, they have invited my husband and me to dinner at their house and for happy hour several times. I have made excuses, but I’m running out of them. I have no intention of accepting these invitations. My husband thinks we should “just get it over with”...
Woman slams mother-in-law for expecting to be paid for spending time with her grandchild
If your mother-in-law were kind enough to offer to babysit your toddler, would you expect to pay her for her time?. That's what one mum Amy is wondering after her husband's mum revealed she expects to be paid to spend time with her six-month-old grandchild. Struggling to figure out the...
Dear Abby: My sister-in-law terrorizes my whole family
DEAR ABBY: I have a sister in-law, “Karen,” no one in my husband’s family likes. She’s rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she’s entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at the door.) If anyone confronts her about her bad behavior, she claims she has anxiety and depression to make the person feel guilty. see also Dear Abby: My mom started dating in an assisted living facility Now, I’m not saying she doesn’t have these mental health issues, but...
Dear Abby: Newlywed divides time with wife and co-worker mistress
DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wife for a little over a year. I love her. However, right before our wedding, I met a co-worker I'll call "Alexis." We hit it off, and I consider her a close friend. Alexis and I hooked up a few times before and after my wedding. We never discuss the encounters after they happen. After we've had a few drinks, we both say things about being together, but usually, we're just best friends. While my friends believe this is odd, it's almost a blessing that the awkward conversation doesn't happen after a...
Dog's Reaction to Seeing Grandma After 6 Months Apart Is Beautiful
Reunions are the best, especially when it's been a while since you've seen your loved one. Perhaps that why this sweet dog's reaction to seeing Grandma after 6 months apart was so special. Well--that, and the way his mom set up the interaction!. @Whiskey__blu is one gorgeous Australian Shepherd and...
Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a coworker
DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wife for a little over a year. I love her. However, right before our wedding, I met a co-worker I’ll call “Alexis.” We hit it off, and I consider her a close friend. Alexis and I hooked up a few times before and after my wedding. We never discuss the encounters after they happen. After we’ve had a few drinks, we both say things about being together, but usually, we’re just best friends. While my friends believe this is odd, it’s almost a blessing that the awkward conversation doesn’t happen after a night...
'Bratty' 12-Year-Old Refuses to Share Room with 'Smelly' Grandma
Should kids ever be forced to share space with family members they’re not comfortable with?. Photo byPhoto by Eduardo Barrios on UnsplashonUnsplash. While the average person gets to go through life making conscious choices for themselves, there are certain things they won’t get any say in. One of the major ones is who they share DNA with.
Dear Abby: My husband won’t celebrate my birthday
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for five years. My husband and I are both past middle age and have been married before (me twice; three times for him). For much of our early marriage, my husband was ill. He required several surgeries and a lot of care. I never complained or felt burdened, yet the smallest ache or pain I have is, apparently, a “pain” for him. As time has gone on, there are some things in our marriage that I frankly don’t understand. We celebrate Father’s Day and his birthday, but never Mother’s Day or my birthday. My husband...
Dog Turns on 'Attitude' When Grandma's Around and We're Here for It
Every once in a while, our animals will show us a little attitude. Maybe we yelled at them for doing something wrong or they're mad that we left them for a couple of hours. Whatever the case might be, they're definitely not afraid to give some attitude right back to us.
Dear Abby: My boyfriend cheated on my 20 times
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend, “Robert,” for 10 years. We live together, and he helps me raise my preteen daughter. Recently, Robert has decided that he is “entitled to privacy.” He has locked me out of his computer and phone and refuses to share his passwords. Some history: Robert has cheated on me more than 20 times in the past, with an almost-encounter happening as recently as three months ago, thwarted only after I saw some text messages on his phone. Last week, I discovered that he used the search term “sex” on a website that’s notorious for...
‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’
At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected. “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot. “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.” “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected. “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains. “It’s...
Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive
A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
