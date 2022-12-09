ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Reports Armed Robbery of 4 Dollars

Chillicothe – A man in all black and a face covering got away with four dollars over the weekend and if caught could face many years in jail. According to the Chillicothe police department on 12/11/21 a man called the police when he was robbed by gunpoint on South Watt street. According to the report the man stated that an unknown white male wearing all-black clothing and a face cover covering the lower half of his face approached him in the alleyway. The man demanded his money and pulled a small handgun out of his pocket. The man reported that he then gave him all he had Four dollars.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
police1.com

Deputy walking, talking again after being struck by gunfire during ambush outside PD

CLARKSBURG, Ohio — A deputy who was wounded after being ambushed outside a police station last month is now on the road to recovery. Surveillance video showed Nicholas Mitchell, 42, walking toward the Ross County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office and knocking on the back door window. After Sgt. Eric Kocheran opened the door, Mitchell told the officer he needed help because somebody was threatening his family and they wanted him to hurt children. He then said he can't do that, so he “has to do this” and pulled out a gun, shooting the deputy in the chest. Kocheran then returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects

Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released

An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
KENTON, OH
10TV

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on state Route 315

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on the north side, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the person was driving a 2006 Chevy Corvette northbound on State Route 315 near Route 161 around 5:30 p.m. when they lost control.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s ‘sleigh’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses

MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – I-70 Shut Down After Person Shot While Driving

Columbus – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate in Downtown Columbus. Accoridng to police, around 12:48 pm on Friday a person was shot while traveling on 70 East around the Livingston Ave area. The driver after being shot exited the freeway and called for help.
COLUMBUS, OH

