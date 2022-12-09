Chillicothe – A man in all black and a face covering got away with four dollars over the weekend and if caught could face many years in jail. According to the Chillicothe police department on 12/11/21 a man called the police when he was robbed by gunpoint on South Watt street. According to the report the man stated that an unknown white male wearing all-black clothing and a face cover covering the lower half of his face approached him in the alleyway. The man demanded his money and pulled a small handgun out of his pocket. The man reported that he then gave him all he had Four dollars.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO