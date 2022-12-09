Read full article on original website
Michie J. Dickerson, 76, Orange
Michie J. Dickerson, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 10, 2022, at her residence in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on January 21, 1946, she was the daughter of John and Wilda Guinn. Michie was a proud homemaker who enjoyed drawing, painting, and crocheting in her spare time....
Timothy "T.J" "Pops" James Downs, 73, Kountze,
Timothy “T.J” “Pops” James Downs, 73, of Kountze, Texas, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Welling, West Virginia, on January 18, 1949, he was the son of Charles Wesley Downs and Florence Rose (Horn) Downs. Timothy worked for the Louisiana Pacific for many years. He loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and working on cars. Timothy also found great joy in shooting pool and socializing with his friends that he loved dearly. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family. Timothy was a wonderful father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Cecil Randolph Lawrence, 75, Orange
Cecil Randolph Lawrence, 75, of Orange, passed away on December 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at North Orange Baptist Church in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at North Orange Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lynn Ashcraft and Reverend Chip Anthony. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Born in Houston, Texas, on December 1, 1947, he was the son of A.B. Lawrene and Delores Vanderstay. Cecil was a wonderful God loving man. He owned Cecil Lawrence Famers Insurance Agency in Beaumont, Texas. Cecil was a Sergeant first class jump master in the Texas Army National Guard Airborne Infantry. He was a longtime member of North Orange Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. Cecil loved the Lord, and he loved serving the Lord. He also loved his family with his whole heart. Cecil enjoyed a good game of golf with family and friends, fishing, hunting, and working in the yard. He was happy coaching little league, being outdoors, and was a talented handy type of man who appreciated a good building or remodeling project. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.B. Lawrence and Delores Thurman; nephew, Timothy Lawrence; grandmother, Addie B. Vanderstay; and father-in-law, James Bell. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Anita Lawrence of Orange, Texas; step-father, Jerry Thurman; mother-in-law, Gertrude Bell; son, Vince Lawrence and wife Laurie of Beaumont, Texas; daughter, Monica Lawrence White and husband Tommy of Orange, Texas; grandchildren, Maya Flores, Mary Dabbs, Marissa Flores, Grant White, Alexandra (Ally) White, Ave Grace White, Tyler Sholar, Lana Lawrence, Brayden Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Norah Davila, Isaac Dabbs, Nathan Dabbs; siblings, A.B. Lawrence and wife Beth, Terri Lindsey and husband Ronnie, Ray Thurman and wife Janet; sister-in-law, Sherry Davenport; and brother-in-law, Jim Bell and wife Cheryl; uncle, Randy Vanderstay; nieces and nephews, Chae Spencer and husband John, Brandon Davenport and wife Tonya, Mica Ham and husband Michael, Allen Lawrence and wife Melissa, Jeremy Lawrence, and Jody Lawrence and wife Elke.
Paul Edgar Dodson, 59, Orange
Paul Edgar Dodson, 59, of Orange, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Baptist Hospital. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Bradley. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 5:00 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on August 1, 1963, he was the son of Edgar Paul Dodson and Lena Belle (Maddera) Dodson. After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology, Paul worked as an electrical instrumentation operator, working first at Temple Inland, for many years, then finishing up his career at Motiva. He had an excellent sense of humor and could put a smile on anyone’s face. Everyone will agree that Paul would share at least one joke when visiting with family and friends, and never was one joke ever repeated. Paul had enough jokes in his head to last another lifetime. He enjoyed cooking and was well-known for his famous holiday fried turkeys. He was one of the biggest Dallas Cowboys Fans there are, even when they were on a losing streak. Paul was very proud of his boys and loved them dearly. He enjoyed playing in the yard with his beloved dog, Stella, and catching up with friends at the Orange Boat Club. Paul was well-liked and very easy going and will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
LC-M, Dow, West Orange mayor win Red Kettle Ring-Off
The competition was fierce this past Friday between football coaches, mayors, chemical plants, and captains. They rang bells for the Orange County Salvation Army's first Red Kettle Ring-Off. Winners were Little Cypress-Mauriceville Coach Eric Peevy over West Orange-Stark Coach Hiawatha Hickman, West Orange Mayor Randy Branch assisted by Robert Currie...
Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Jr., 84, Orange
Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Jr., 84, of Orange, passed away on December 8, 2022, peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 10:00 a.m., with a Rosary starting at 11:00 a.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Born in Nederland, Texas, on December 13, 1937, he was the son of Rose Cuccio Bourgeois and Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Sr. Harold served in the Army National Guard for several years. He worked at Dupont for 36 years until he retired at the age of 54. A long-time member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Harold would recite the rosary daily. He honored the blessed Mary and passed on the feast of the immaculate conception. He enjoyed going hunting, fishing, and was an avid gun enthusiast. Harold loved his family very much and adored his grandchildren even more. Harold will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Cuccio Bourgeois and Harold Quebodeaux, Sr; brother, Richard Wayne Quebodeaux, Sr; and dear friend, Don Pickard. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Theodora Quebodeaux; son, Joseph Quebodeaux and wife Anne; daughter, Beth Ashby and husband Alan; grandchildren, Cole Ashby and wife Melissa, Amanda Thompson and husband Garrett; great-grandchildren, Tripp Alan Ashby, Hank Alan Thompson, and one on the way, Lyndi Rose Ashby; brother, Tony Quebodeaux and wife Kathy; sister, Paula Legate and husband Dicky; best friend, Mike Benoit; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Quebodeaux, Alan Ashby, Cole Ashby, Garrett Thompson, Lee Legate, and Anthony Quebodeaux. The family would like to send a special thank you to his caregivers, Symiah Powell, Becky Francis, Standrieka and Yvette Cotton, and Mathilda Hernandez.
Donna Lynn Ener, 57, Bridge City
Donna Lynn Ener, 57, of Bridge City, passed away on December 8, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home Bridge City.
Changing Names
I think the Texas State Board of Regents is making a poor trade. They seem ready to change the name of the Montagne Center to that of a credit union in exchange for a one-time gift of 3.6 million dollars. The reason the Center exists is because Bob Montagne of...
Jenkins won honor of ornament design
Each district in the Texas House of Representatives has a student from their district create an ornament to put on the tree at the State House of Representatives. This year, Orangefield High School student, Kaitlyn Jenkins, won the honors of creating an ornament that represents our area.
Roberts Ford celebrates season with event to help kids
Santy Roberts, owner of Roberts Ford on Green Avenue, wanted to help for the Christmas season this year and decided to have a festival dubbed Jingle Bell Rock Out. She didn't realize the Saturday event marked her first anniversary of assuming the dealership. "It's the holiday season and we wanted...
Blacksher named OF Student of the Month by BC Chamber
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is announced that the December Student of the Month for Orangefield is Bryce Blacksher. Bryce is ranked 41 of 120 GPA 3.64. Pictured: Crissa Bonnin, Wanda McGraw, Bryce Blacksher, Ronnie Blacksher, Angie Blacksher, Bree Bagley and Rea Wrinkle,. Photo courtesy of Bridge City Chamber...
Christmas in Orangefield returns Saturday
The Orangefield Fine Arts Boosters will reintroduce the “Christmas in Orangefield” event Saturday. “We are very excited to bring this event back to the community after it being absent for a few years,” said Chris Kovatch, treasurer for the organization. “We have a very active board and membership and felt this was something we would like to coordinate as one of our annual fundraisers.”
Beauchamp retires after term on Commissioners Court
Theresa Beauchamp poses with other members of Orange County Commissioners Court as she was honored for serving as Precinct 2 commissioner. She is retiring when her term ends December 31. Theresa Adams Beauchamp has spent the past four years walking along rural roads and stomping through ditches. But she's ending...
BC Chamber Student of the Month for Bridge City HS
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is announce that the December Student of the Month for Bridge City is Katie Carcerano. Katie is ranked 9 of 181 with a GPA of 4.64. Pictured: Rani Dillow, Tim Woolley, Eric Carcerano, Katie Carcerano, Christine Carcerano, Judy Rosendale and Alisa Huckaby. Photo courtesy...
OF Patient Care students tour facility
Orangefield High School Patient Care Technician students toured Golden Triangle Emergency Center to learn about the diagnostic equipment available, patients they are able to treat, and the career possibilities at their facility. Thank you GTEC for this learning opportunity for our students. Pictured: Kendal Neely, Jenna Banken, Aaliah Bruner, Gracie...
Court approves plan to make it easier for voters
Orange County voters have a good chance of soon being able to vote at any polling site, no matter where they live.O. Orange County Commissioners Court agreed to a that plan, but County Judge John Gothia said it has to be approved by the Texas Secretary of State. Commissioners Court...
Local football players named Academic All State
This week the state high school football championships in all of the classifications will be played. The University Interscholastic League also released the names of the football players named to the Academic All-State Team. Bridge City, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, and Orangefield each had players so honored. Brayden Parker of Orangefield was...
Rocket League ESports team off to state
The three-man Rocket League ESports team of Cole Williams, Scotty Wilson, and Steele Shepherd will represent Orangefield Junior High in the Texas ESports League State Championship this Saturday. OJH comes in as the second-ranked team in the State Tournament. They will face off against a middle school team from Lubbock in the first round of competition. Best of luck to the OJH ESports Team on their quest to become State Champions!
