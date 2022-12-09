Read full article on original website
Related
‘Good Morning America’: What Is Amy Robach’s Salary? Does T.J. Holmes Make More?
'Good Morning America' co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are involved in a romance. What is Robach's salary compared to Holmes?
Us Weekly
Who Is Natasha Singh? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA’ Producer Who Had an Affair With T.J. Holmes Before His Scandal With Amy Robach
Natasha Singh is known for her work behind the scenes — but the producer is now making headlines after Us Weekly confirmed that she had an affair with T.J. Holmes. Earlier this month, Holmes, 45, was spotted getting cozy with his GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the coworkers were […]
'GMA' Anchors Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos 'Furious' Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Extramarital Affair: Source
Fellow anchors at Good Morning America are not thrilled with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged secret affair being exposed. In the aftermath of the two journalists' tryst being made public, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are apparently "furious" that the scandal could possibly tarnish the morning show's stellar reputation. "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," an insider close to production revealed of the rumored couple, who a source said are both separated from their respective spouses. Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig the same year. JOY BEHAR...
Popculture
Gayle King Weighs in on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Situation
Gayle King is weighing in on the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes romance scandal. The CBS Mornings anchor offered her thoughts on the Good Morning America co-hosts being pulled off the air this week after their romantic relationship came to light during her appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
‘GMA’ Viewers Baffled by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Refusal to Address Affair: “The Audacity”
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept up a united front on Good Morning America today, appearing behind the GMA3 desk as usual one day after the news of their alleged affair was splashed all over the Daily Mail homepage. The co-anchors, who host GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, didn’t even hint about yesterday’s drama and proceeded as usual…much to the dismay of Twitter, which was hoping for a juicy show.
'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show
Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...
Popculture
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
US Magazine
Amy Robach’s ‘Inner Circle’ Believe Lara Spencer Pushed for Her and T.J. Holmes’ Break From ‘Good Morning America’
Drama behind the scenes? Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were temporarily benched from GMA3 — and an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Robach’s inner circle think her coworker Lara Spencer is behind the removal. “The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now...
Page Six
Amy Robach joked about ‘GMA’ drama in resurfaced Reese Witherspoon interview
Amy Robach joked about “Good Morning America” drama in a “GMA” interview with Reese Witherspoon — just one month before news broke of her and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair. Resurfaced footage from October shows Witherspoon asking Robach, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan whether they like her and Jennifer Aniston’s “Morning Show,” to which the journalists all agreed. “Of course we do. [We’re] addicted,” Stephanopoulos, 61, said at the time, while Robach, 49, confirmed, “We love it.” Strahan, 51, chimed in, “You have no idea, the water cooler conversations around here.” Robach then noted that she could give the actress “a few more plotlines” for...
HuffPost
'GMA3' Hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Joke On Air After News Of Alleged Affair Breaks
On Friday's show, the two seemed to reference the hubbub that started on Wednesday after the Daily Mail published photos of them together.
Wait, T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had Another Affair On The GMA Set Before Amy Robach?
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been the talk of the town this week, and now new details have come to light.
OK! Magazine
Dirty Details! Everything To Know About The Alleged Affair Between 'GMA' Costars T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been up to some not-so professional pleasure.On Wednesday, November 30, the Good Morning America costars landed themselves in the headlines after their alleged extramarital relationship was exposed to the public. Here's everything you need to know about the scandalous situation!Inside The Alleged AffairAccording to multiple sources and reports, things heated up between Robach and Holmes during a travel work trip to London for GMA's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September. An eyewitness spotted the potential pair cozied up on the return flight to JFK airport in New York City, where they were...
AOL Corp
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Temporarily Taken Off Air From 'GMA3' After Romance Is Revealed
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not be appearing on GMA3 for the time being after their off-screen romantic relationship was revealed last week, ET can confirm. The duration of their time off the air is not yet known. This change in co-hosts comes as executives figure out how to...
'GMA' Stars T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Will Not Face Consequences For Alleged Affair: 'All They Care About Is Ratings'
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's jobs are safe and sound after their alleged affair was revealed to the public. An ABC staffer confirmed Good Morning America will not fire or punish the co-anchors for mixing business and pleasure.“All they care about is the ratings,” the inside source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, December 1. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.”'GMA' STAR T.J. HOLMES UNDER FIRE FOR SUPPORTING WILL SMITH AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR WITH AMY ROBACH IS REVEALEDAccording to the insider, ABC News held an important staff meeting...
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was 'Widely Known' Among 'GMA' Staffers, Insider Claims: 'They Were Flirtatious'
Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship wasn't revealed to the public until this past week, it seems like people around the office knew what was going on. According to a TV insider, the pair's romance was "widely known" among many Good Morning America staffers. "There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider said of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. "They were flirtatious."As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty and Holmes were spotted getting cozy on a weekend getaway, in addition to enjoying some drinks at a New York City bar. The new flames, who...
HuffPost
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
Comments / 0