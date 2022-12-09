Read full article on original website
WAFF
Madison Police respond to bank robbery
Authorities across North Alabama have been responding to false reports of shooters at schools in the area. A judge has ruled that Brandon Davis' time served would count toward his sentence. He was released from jail. Scottsboro residents oppose rezoning proposal. Updated: 19 hours ago. Scottsboro residents oppose rezoning proposal.
WAFF
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
According to a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, the bank robbery occurred at the Regions Bank on Madison Blvd. near Wall Triana Hwy. Marshall Co. man facing murder charge pleads guilty to manslaughter. Updated: 5 hours ago. A judge has ruled that Brandon Davis' time served would count toward...
WAAY-TV
Madison Police: Suspect in Tuesday bank robbery may have robbed another local Regions in May
Madison Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect, and they believe the suspect may be responsible for a similar crime earlier this year. On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Regions Bank at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street, and put a box on a teller's desk with a note. The teller believed there was a bomb inside, and the suspect took cash from the bank before fleeing the scene.
WAFF
Decatur man charged with elder abuse, neglect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man on an elder abuse and neglect charge on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to a home located on Somerville Road SE in reference to an assault on Nov. 10, officials say. Once officers arrived at the home, they located a 74-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.
Suspect charged with biting, scratching Huntsville Police officers
One man was arrested after authorities said he bit one officer on the arm and scratched the arm of another officer.
WAAY-TV
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
WAFF
2 people charged for allegedly breaking into vehicle
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Decatur on Dec. 11. According to the Decatur Police Department, a citizen reported that two people had gotten into his vehicle without his permission. The individuals fled the scene when confronted, but they were detained by officers with the police department.
WAFF
Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in reference to an ongoing capital murder investigation. Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40 has an active capital murder warrant in connection to the shooting that happened on Nov. 27...
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
WHNT-TV
Parents Share Concerns After Hoax Shooting Reports
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Mae C. Jemison High School early Tuesday morning. Parents Share Concerns After Hoax Shooting Reports. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Mae C. Jemison High School...
12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot
Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
WAFF
Budget Inn Motel murder suspect pleads guilty
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was accused of killing another man inside a Huntsville hotel in 2018 has pleaded guilty Monday. Atimothy Pullen pleaded guilty Monday on what would have been the first day of his trial. Pullen was arrested in 2018 for murdering 40-year-old Ryan Baker. Court...
WAFF
Large police presence conducting search of Mae Jemison High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no shooter at the school. “Yes we are aware,” Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said when asked...
Huntsville Police investigating after armed robbery on Nance Road
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after an armed robbery on Nance Road.
WAFF
Competency still under review for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - A continuance has been filed in the case of a man accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs in 2020. Court documents show that a mitigation expert received records from Albany Clinic on Dec. 5, 2022, showing that John Legg may have an underlying intellectual disability.
WAFF
12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the 12-year-old male died from his injuries. The shooting is believed to be accidental and no charges are expected.
WAFF
Juvenile injured in apparent accidental self-inflicted shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department are investigating into what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile. The shooting occurred on Julia Street in Huntsville and the call came in at 5:39 Sunday evening, according to HPD. Police say the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital...
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
Franklin County Schools Employee Arrested for DUI
The Franklin County School System’s student information specialist/attendance director, Delinda Kay McDonald was arrested on Sunday night. She was charged with charged with driving under the influence by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy. Reports indicate that McDonald performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was released from...
‘I was disgusted’: Victim reacts to dog accused in attack being granted stay
A circuit court ruling that would've euthanized a pit bull accused of attacking a Guntersville woman in 2021 was postponed Tuesday after the Alabama Supreme Court received a request to reconsider the dog's penalty.
