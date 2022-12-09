Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
altcoinbuzz.io
6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December
What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
dailyhodl.com
VP of $1,530,000,000,000 Asset Manager Says Ethereum Staking Presents Big Opportunities to Institutional Investors
A senior executive at the $1.5 trillion asset management giant Franklin Templeton says that Ethereum (ETH) staking yield is presenting big opportunities for institutions looking at the crypto markets. In a new interview on Real Vision with Raoul Pal, Pal asks senior vice president of Franklin Templeton Sandy Kaul if...
Winklevoss twins owed $900M by crypto broker as FTX contagion spreads
The crypto exchange owned by the Winklevoss twins is trying to recoup $900 million from a cash-strapped crypto broker that has been gutted in the wake of the FTX collapse, according to a report. New York-based Gemini — which Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss started after settling their famous beef with ex-Harvard classmate Mark Zuckerberg over who founded Facebook — ran a partnership for customers in its “earn” program in which Gemini lent its coins to the crypto broker Genesis in return for a fixed stream of returns. But Genesis said it could not afford to make good on all of its returns...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
kitco.com
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility,” they wrote in a blog post....
CoinTelegraph
Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market
The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
