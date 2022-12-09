ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
altcoinbuzz.io

6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December

What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
kitco.com

Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
New York Post

Winklevoss twins owed $900M by crypto broker as FTX contagion spreads

The crypto exchange owned by the Winklevoss twins is trying to recoup $900 million from a cash-strapped crypto broker that has been gutted in the wake of the FTX collapse, according to a report.  New York-based Gemini — which Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss started after settling their famous beef with ex-Harvard classmate Mark Zuckerberg over who founded Facebook — ran a partnership for customers in its “earn” program in which Gemini lent its coins to the crypto broker Genesis in return for a fixed stream of returns. But Genesis said it could not afford to make good on all of its returns...
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
CoinTelegraph

Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market

The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...

