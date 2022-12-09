The crypto exchange owned by the Winklevoss twins is trying to recoup $900 million from a cash-strapped crypto broker that has been gutted in the wake of the FTX collapse, according to a report. New York-based Gemini — which Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss started after settling their famous beef with ex-Harvard classmate Mark Zuckerberg over who founded Facebook — ran a partnership for customers in its “earn” program in which Gemini lent its coins to the crypto broker Genesis in return for a fixed stream of returns. But Genesis said it could not afford to make good on all of its returns...

8 DAYS AGO