#11 - Hoyas vs. Syracuse - 12/10/22 - This is going to be a fairly short post. There’s really no in-depth analysis needed here. And frankly, when it comes to Syracuse, the questions are really just, did you beat them? And by how much? Look, the Carrier Dome is a tough place to win, and Syracuse clearly had an advantage. But this loss hurts. In part because of how it happened but mostly because it illustrates just where the program is. Say what you will about the Georgetown Hoyas under Coach Ewing, but his teams have always seemingly been prepared (at least offensively) for Syracuse and have fought hard. As has been discussed ad nauseam, Georgetown’s last win against a high-major opponent came almost a year ago to the day against this same Syracuse team. The last crowning moment before the worst season in Georgetown Basketball history unfolded. Under Ewing, Georgetown has never lost to Syracuse by double digits under Ewing. Until now.

