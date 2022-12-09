ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAME GRADES: Georgetown’s Test Scores Suffer at Syracuse

#11 - Hoyas vs. Syracuse - 12/10/22 - This is going to be a fairly short post. There’s really no in-depth analysis needed here. And frankly, when it comes to Syracuse, the questions are really just, did you beat them? And by how much? Look, the Carrier Dome is a tough place to win, and Syracuse clearly had an advantage. But this loss hurts. In part because of how it happened but mostly because it illustrates just where the program is. Say what you will about the Georgetown Hoyas under Coach Ewing, but his teams have always seemingly been prepared (at least offensively) for Syracuse and have fought hard. As has been discussed ad nauseam, Georgetown’s last win against a high-major opponent came almost a year ago to the day against this same Syracuse team. The last crowning moment before the worst season in Georgetown Basketball history unfolded. Under Ewing, Georgetown has never lost to Syracuse by double digits under Ewing. Until now.
LINKS: Syracuse Smackdown Shows World How Much Hoyas Have Fallen

Your Georgetown Hoyas lost to their hated rival Syracuse Orange, 83-64, in a game where the Hoyas really weren’t all that close for the last 25 minutes. Georgetown did start out with a 9-0 run, but Syracuse, like Texas Tech the week before, tightened up the defense and left the Hoyas in the dust. Syracuse went on two separate 12-0 runs in the first half and Georgetown was kept beyond arm’s reach for the rest of the game.
