ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJI6p_0jdRyltd00

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It didn’t take long for Xander Bogaerts to be asked whether he expected to be the San Diego Padres’ full-time shortstop even though the team already has two stalwarts at the position.

“I play infield. I play shortstop,” a smiling Bogaerts said after pulling on a No. 2 home white pinstripe jersey and brown cap during a news conference Friday at Petco Park.

Bogaerts and the Padres finalized a $280 million, 11-year contract after the four-time All-Star passed his physical.

Bogarts gets a $5 million signing bonus and annual salaries of $25 million through 2033. He gets a full no-trade provision, a hotel suite on road trips and will make charitable contributions of 1% of his earnings.

The deal with the 30-year-old Bogaerts shows owner Peter Seidler’s willingness to continue to spend big in an attempt to win an elusive World Series title.

The Padres already have two shortstops on the roster, including Fernando Tatis Jr., who will be eligible to return April 20 from an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. The other is Ha-Seong Kim, who played well while filling in for Tatis, an All-Star in 2021 who missed all of last season.

Bogaerts joins an already deep lineup that includes third baseman Manny Machado and outfielder Juan Soto.

“The roster is so stacked, top to bottom, it’s unbelievable,” said Bogaerts, a native of Aruba who signed with the Boston Red Sox at age 16 and helped them win the World Series in 2013 and 2018. “When they beat the Dodgers here, seeing how amped up the fans were during the playoffs, it was fun to watch on TV.”

The Padres eliminated the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round before beating the 111-win NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series. They lost the NL Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.

With Bogaerts’ arrival, it’s expected that Tatis will move to the outfield when he returns, with Kim taking over at second base. All-Star second baseman Jake Cronenworth likely will shift to first. Tatis was on the cusp of returning from a broken left wrist when he was suspended by MLB on Aug. 12. He then had surgery on his troublesome left shoulder as well as a follow-up surgery on his wrist.

General manager A.J. Preller said that when he spoke with Machado about bringing in Bogaerts as another shortstop/infielder, the All-Star’s response was: “The more the merrier.”

After last season, Bogaerts opted to terminate his $120 million, six-year contract with Boston, forfeiting salaries of $20 million for each of the next three years after hitting .307 with 15 homers and 73 RBIs in 150 games.

“We were looking for that right fit, that right piece that will help us get over the top,” Preller said. “When we met early this week, he told me that he’s ‘baseball-struck.’ He’s a 24/7 guy about the game.”

Bogaerts is a .292 career hitter with 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons — all with Boston.

He had his best season in 2019, batting .309 with a career-best 33 homers and 117 RBIs. He had 23 homers and 103 RBIs in 2018.

In 44 postseason games, Bogaerts is a .231 hitter with five homers and 16 RBIs.

The Padres gave Machado a $300 million, 10-year contract as a free agent in 2019 and signed Tatis to a $340 million, 14-year deal in 2021.

“This is a city that’s headed for its first world championship ever,” Seidler said. “Hopefully, one day soon, the baseball gods will smile on our city.”

San Diego reached the World Series in 1984 and 1998 and was routed both times.

Earlier this week, the Padres came up short in efforts to sign free agents Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, despite what was reported to be more lucrative offers.

They’re pretty happy with the star they did sign.

“Having a guy like Xander, it’s not just the numbers he puts up, it’s also his character,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “He makes us better, so we’ll see where this goes.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!

The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastwordonsports.com

Jerry Dipoto Trades That Reshaped the Seattle Mariners

Jerry Dipoto served as the manager of the Seattle Mariners from 2015-2022. Dipoto is the architect behind the Mariners ending their 21-year playoff drought. While the climb to contention was not easy, the rise came from the Mariners’ front office. The average fan may not know how frequently the 54-year-old trades players, who has overseen a lot of trades in his seven seasons. At the end of the 2021 season, Seattle promoted him to President of Baseball Operations. As of December 2, 2022, Dipoto has overseen 139 trades, nearly double of Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins (70), who became general around the same time.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Offseason: 6 under the radar free agents to fill need for 2 bats

The Mariners came out of MLB’s winter meetings last week with the same roster they went in with, but they still intend to add a piece or two more for 2023. While Seattle has watched many of the big free agents this offseason find their homes for next season, there remains the possibility that the M’s could make a splash by trading for Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds. At the same time, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto stated last week that the team would like to add one or two more hitters to the mix, as reported by Seattle Times M’s beat writer Ryan Divish.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy