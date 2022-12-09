ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio takes on Miami, aims to end 11-game slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

San Antonio Spurs (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Miami as losers of 11 in a row.

The Heat are 9-5 in home games. Miami is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spurs are 3-8 on the road. San Antonio is 1-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Devin Vassell averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Keldon Johnson is shooting 38.1% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 105.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, seven steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (quad), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (quad), Devin Vassell: day to day (knee), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Lillard leads Blazers past Spurs 128-112 for 3rd straight

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-112 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Anfernee Simons added 23 points for Portland, which has won five of six. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points, Doug McDermott added 14 and Keita Bates-Diop had 13. San Antonio was seeking its fourth consecutive victory after losing 11 in a row.
PORTLAND, OR
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1:47 left to put the Pistons up for good. “We know what he is going to do,” Hayes said of Burks, now in his 12th NBA season. “He has been through these situations and he definitely gave us a lift in overtime.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Fox has 27 points and 10 assists, Kings beat Raptors 124-123

TORONTO (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 124-123 on Wednesday night. Malik Monk scored 24 points and Terence Davis had 19 against his former team as the Kings overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to beat the struggling Raptors. Kings coach Mike Brown was ejected after picking up two technicals with 9:09 left in the third quarter. Brown left the bench and ran onto the court to argue with the officials after guard Fox was called for a technical foul. “He has our back,” Sabonis said about Brown. “That was big time. I feel like that kind of changed the whole mood.”
The Associated Press

Huefner scores 18, Sam Houston beats Louisiana-Monroe 79-53

MONROE, La. (AP) — Cameron Huefner’s 18 points helped Sam Houston defeat Louisiana-Monroe 79-53 on Wednesday night. Huefner shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bearkats (8-2). Donte Powers scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 1 for 4 from the line. Jaden Ray shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Tyreke Locure led the way for the Warhawks (3-8) with 14 points and four steals. UL Monroe also got 10 points from Langston. Jacob Wilson also put up nine points and two steals. ___
HUNTSVILLE, TX
The Associated Press

Johns scores 18 as VCU beats Radford 70-62

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points to help VCU defeat Radford 70-62 on Wednesday night. Johns was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Rams (7-4). Jalen DeLoach scored 15 points while going 7 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Adrian Baldwin Jr. recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field. Kenyon Giles led the Highlanders (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Radford also got 11 points from DaQuan Smith. In addition, Bryan Antoine finished with nine points and six steals. ___
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

Jackson scores 12 as Seton Hall defeats Drexel 66-49

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tray Jackson led Seton Hall over Drexel with 12 points off of the bench in a 66-49 win. Jackson was 3-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pirates (7-4). Dre Davis scored 12 points, going 5 of 10 from the field. Al-Amir Dawes finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points. Amari Williams finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Dragons (5-6). Drexel also got 11 points from Coletrane Washington. In addition, Yame Butler finished with 10 points. Seton Hall entered halftime up 31-16. Jackson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Seton Hall outscored Drexel in the second half by two points, with Davis scoring a team-high nine points after intermission.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
The Associated Press

Norfolk State secures 81-75 win against Bowling Green

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Caheim Brown had 20 points and Norfolk State beat Bowling Green 81-75 on Wednesday night. Brown also had 10 rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (7-4). Joe Bryant Jr. scored 17 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added three steals. Kris Bankston shot 8 of 13 from the field to finish with 16 points. The Falcons (4-6) were led by Kaden Metheny, who posted 28 points. Samari Curtis added 11 points and 10 assists for Bowling Green. In addition, Leon Ayers III finished with 10 points and two blocks. ___
NORFOLK, VA
The Associated Press

No. 20 Arizona women rip Texas Southern with big second half

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez had double-doubles and No. 20 Arizona held Texas Southern to 14 second-half points in an 89-55 victory on Wednesday night in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game. Reese had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Martinez added 16 points with 12 rebounds for Arizona (8-1). Maya Nnaji scored 11 points and Jade Loville 10. Leading 51-40 at halftime, Arizona extended its lead in the third quarter, holding Texas Southern without a field goal and forcing 10 turnovers in the first 8-plus minutes of the second half. Arizona outscored the Tigers 26-6 to take a 77-46 lead into the fourth quarter. Much like the third quarter, Texas Southern went nearly the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth without a field goal until Jaelynn Compton hit a 3-pointer with 4:31 remaining.
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Carrington, Battle help Minnesota beat UAPB 72-56, snap skid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braeden Carrington hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Jamison Battle added 18, including five 3s, and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Dawson Garcia had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal for Minnesota (5-6). Battle hit two 3-pointers as the Gophers scored the first 10 points in a 16-3 run to close the game. Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot just 1 of 13 from the field over the final seven minutes. UAPB (3-9) never led and the game was tied just twice, that last of which came when AC Curry made a layup midway through the first half. Minnesota used a 20-5 run — including three 3s by Carrington — to make it 36-21 and take the lead for good.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Williams, Green lead No. 19 Auburn past Georgia State, 72-64

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers went from not being able to hit many shots to scarcely missing. Jaylin Williams scored 20 points, Wendell Green Jr. had 17 and No. 19 Auburn heated up in the second half to beat Georgia State 72-64 Wednesday night. The Tigers (9-1) rebounded from their first loss, 82-73 against Memphis, with a hot-shooting second half after struggling for the first 23 minutes. Auburn hit 18 of 27 shots (66.7%) in the half but struggled to shake the Panthers (5-5), who led by six a few minutes after coming back from the locker room.
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

49ers QB Purdy dealing with injury after winning 1st start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game. Purdy remained in the game and finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run that led the Niners to a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he now has only three days to recover before playing at Seattle. Purdy is listed as day to day and would have been limited if San Francisco had practiced Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

AP source: Guardians, catcher Zunino agree to 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached agreement with veteran free agent catcher Mike Zunino on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Tuesday. Zunino will sign once he completes medical tests, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. The AL Central champions headed into the offseason looking to upgrade at catcher, and were involved in some trade talks for Oakland’s Sean Murphy, who wound up being dealt to Atlanta on Monday in a three-team deal. With Murphy no longer in play, the Guardians switched to Zunino, a 10-year veteran and All-Star in 2021 who spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

