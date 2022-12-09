San Antonio takes on Miami, aims to end 11-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Miami as losers of 11 in a row.

The Heat are 9-5 in home games. Miami is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spurs are 3-8 on the road. San Antonio is 1-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Devin Vassell averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Keldon Johnson is shooting 38.1% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 105.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, seven steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (quad), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (quad), Devin Vassell: day to day (knee), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (foot).

