ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes

By CURT ANDERSON
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeVHZ_0jdRwkN000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday.

The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of oranges to be produced in 2022-23 in the state, compared with agency estimates of 28 million in October that did not account for damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

The most recent numbers show a drop of 56% in Florida orange production compared with last season, agriculture officials said. The boxes generally weigh about 90 pounds (40 kilograms).

Other citrus crops are also forecast to be down, with grapefruit production coming in at 200,000 boxes fewer than estimated in October and 100,000 fewer boxes of tangerines and tangelos.

The decline in orange production would make the 2022-23 season one of the lowest since World War II. The harvest was 41 million boxes in 2021-2022 and more than 67 million the season before that.

“This is a gut punch. There’s no doubt about it,” said Matt Joyner, CEO of the Florida Citrus Mutual trade association.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Hurricane Ian damaged about 375,000 acres (152,000 hectares) of commercial citrus when it roared across the state in late September. While Nicole did far less damage, it also struck some of the same areas in November

For consumers, this already means higher prices for orange juice, the main product made with Florida oranges. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports prices for juices and nonalcoholic drinks are over 57% higher in 2022 compared with 1997.

And it means food companies likely will need to increase imports of oranges from countries such as Brazil and Turkey. California's orange production for 2022-23 is expected to top 47 million boxes, far surpassing Florida's expected total.

In Florida, overall agriculture losses from Hurricane Ian have been pegged at at least $1.56 billion, according to the University of Florida. In total, counting cattle, vegetables and other agriculture interests, the Category 4 hurricane affected about 5 million acres (2 million hectares) in the state.

Before the storm, citrus production in Florida was already forecast to drop by a third compared with the year before, in part because of winter freezes and ongoing disease problems. Growers say the hurricanes are yet another obstacle to overcome.

“If you eat, you’re part of agriculture,” said Roy Petteway, a fifth-generation Floridian, said during a recent tour of his groves. “We were anticipating a very good crop this year. Sadly, there’s nothing we can do about it. It’s just a devastating thing.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Ohio ranks in top 5 best states to go jogging

OHIO — A recent study has revealed the top states in the country to go running in. Research done by Fitness Volt looked into multiple factors before determining the best places to go for a jog. >>Christmas tree farms seeing increase in demand, decrease in supply. Factors included:. The...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

California reparations task force to talk eligibility

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans will meet in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what form reparations could take and eligibility requirements to receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face...
MONTANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Two dead as tornado hits Louisiana town

NEW YORK — A woman and her son were killed after a tornado swept through a Louisiana town, officials said. “A young boy was found deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement. The...
KEITHVILLE, LA
WHIO Dayton

Trial starts: Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker may be unfit to hold office because he's a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that has either advocated for or engaged in concrete action to overthrow the U.S. government, a lawyer said Tuesday in opening arguments for a case against state Rep. David Eastman.
ALASKA STATE
WHIO Dayton

3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Three reporters from a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper in West Virginia say they have been fired after publicly criticizing an interview conducted by their company president with a former coal executive who was convicted of a safety violation in connection with the worst U.S. mine disaster in decades.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare for the District of Columbia and other major cities that public transit was a lifeline for essential workers and that even modest fares could be a burden to them. So the nation's capital is introducing a groundbreaking plan: It will begin offering free bus fares to residents next summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy