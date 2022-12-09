ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AZFamily

Phoenix area families flock to Flagstaff after winter storm

According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM MST. |. Let it snow! The...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KJCT8

Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico today and tonight

A winter storm will impact New Mexico today and tonight. The storm will bring rain, strong winds, snow and cold temperatures to the state. Here's what you need to know about the storm. Watches and warnings. Winter Weather Advisory. A winter weather advisory has been issued for western and northern...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost

Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow to parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few lingering rain and snow showers continue across Arizona this morning as our latest winter storm continues across the region. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 40s warming to just 55 degrees today, which is well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Election News: County recount underway

MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 12/12/22

A cold front moving across Arizona is bringing stronger winds, widespread rain and snow, and a huge cool-down. We've seen up to a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in some parts of the Valley already, and several inches of snow in the high country. Here are the latest rainfall...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall

PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
ARIZONA STATE

