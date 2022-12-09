Read full article on original website
Related
ksjd.org
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
AZFamily
Phoenix area families flock to Flagstaff after winter storm
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM MST. |. Let it snow! The...
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
kjzz.org
Gov.-elect Hobbs says she will stop construction of shipping container wall on border
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs says she is going to halt any further work placing storage containers on the state’s southern border. Hobbs has called the move from current Gov. Doug Ducey a political stunt that is not providing an effective barrier. Ducey is asking a federal judge to declare a...
KJCT8
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
12news.com
Live winter storm updates: Much cooler tonight with lows falling into the 30s and lower 40s
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during an earlier newscast. Winter weather is expected to impact Arizona over the next few days, and officials are asking people to use caution on roadways or avoid them completely in northern Arizona. Winter Weather Alerts were posted for elevations...
Helicopter Crash in Utah Mountain Range Leads To Difficult Rescue Scenario
A Utah helicopter crash has prompted some unusual rescue maneuvers after the aircraft crashed into the La Sal Mountains. According to reports, the helicopter was flying people who are working on a wildlife project when it careened into the mountain. The responding officials had to maneuver a steep peak to rescue those involved in the crash.
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico today and tonight
A winter storm will impact New Mexico today and tonight. The storm will bring rain, strong winds, snow and cold temperatures to the state. Here's what you need to know about the storm. Watches and warnings. Winter Weather Advisory. A winter weather advisory has been issued for western and northern...
“Desperate and delusional”: Legal experts rip Kari Lake's “poorly written” election lawsuit
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 midterm election will likely be thrown out due to the generic claims it makes, which are not supported by any evidence, legal experts say. Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, lost by more than...
Nearly all of Arizona has 'high' COVID-19 spread, flu cases remain high
PHOENIX — Nearly every county in Arizona has "high" community levels of the coronavirus, meaning residents in these areas are encouraged to wear a mask inside public places. Mohave County is now the only area in Arizona to remain in the "medium" range of COVID-19 community levels. Two weeks...
arizonasuntimes.com
Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost
Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
KOLD-TV
GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
AZFamily
Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow to parts of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few lingering rain and snow showers continue across Arizona this morning as our latest winter storm continues across the region. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 40s warming to just 55 degrees today, which is well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election News: County recount underway
MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 12/12/22
A cold front moving across Arizona is bringing stronger winds, widespread rain and snow, and a huge cool-down. We've seen up to a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in some parts of the Valley already, and several inches of snow in the high country. Here are the latest rainfall...
WATCH: Dust Devil Completely Rips Entire Tree From the Ground in Wild Clip
Proving that snow isn’t the only weather condition to worry about during the winter months, a dust devil was seen completely ripping an entire tree from the ground in a new viral video. Instagram account Nature Is Metal shared the video. “Dust devil obliterates a tree,” the caption reads....
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall
PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
Comments / 0