U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force women's tennis team released its 2023 spring schedule, the program- along with head coach Kim Gidley- announced on Tuesday. Along with the familiar cast of Mountain West opponents, Air Force's spring lineup includes three programs which closed 2022 on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's (ITA) final rankings list, and three which competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO