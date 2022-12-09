Read full article on original website
Trump, Done with Democracy, Calls on Kari Lake to Be ‘Installed’ as Arizona’s Governor
Donald Trump on Monday declared the Arizona midterm election “yet another criminal voting operation” and demanded that defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake be “installed Governor of Arizona.” Much of Lake’s Trump-backed campaign was centered around bolstering unfounded claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 election, and the former TV anchor has lived up to her commitment to only accept election results if she won. Lake, who lost her bid for governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs, has refused to acknowledge the election results, instead filing a lawsuit requesting public records from Maricopa County that would detail which voters experienced issues casting their...
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
Trump trails Liz Cheney for 2024 in surprising new red state poll
A surprising new poll from Republican stronghold Utah signals trouble ahead for Donald Trump - with voters favouring Liz Cheney over the former president for 2024. According to a recent poll, Republican voters in Utah - who overwhelmingly supported Mr Trump in both 2016 and 2020 - are beginning to pin their hopes on two of his most avowed rivals: outgoing Wyoming Rep Cheney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.In the poll by Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics, Republican respondents had the one-term president finishing third among a field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, a result that has...
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia
As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Completely Unraveled in Just a Few Days
Legal battles, fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and criticism from members of his own party have all hit the former president's bid to return to the White House.
Washington Examiner
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ron DeSantis BEATS Trump In New Primary Poll, Trump Approval Dips After 2024 Announcement
Rafael Bernal and Julia Manchester weigh in on recent polling that shows former President Donald Trump trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a hypothetical 2024 presidential nomination match up. Then, Rafael Bernal and Julia Manchester discuss Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and serve as an independent instead.
White House credits Biden with Democrats beating midterm expectations
President Joe Biden should get full credit for the overperformance of his party in the midterm elections, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued on Monday.
NBC News
Florida GOP likes DeSantis far more than Trump in new poll
Florida Ron DeSantis is the most popular political figure among Republican voters who favor him far more than his fellow Sunshine State Republican — and possible 2024 rival — former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll obtained by NBC News. The survey, conducted by the GOP...
Georgia’s runoff was a resounding rebuke of Trumpism. Will Republicans hear it?
Tuesday delivered a spate of bad news for Donald Trump and the Republican party. First, Bennie Thompson, chairman of the January 6 committee, announced that criminal referrals to the US Department of Justice would be forthcoming. A few hours later, a Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization on 17 counts of tax fraud, conspiracy and falsification. According to prosecutors, the former president was complicit.
Ron DeSantis Must Prepare for Trump Onslaught to Win Over Republicans
Ron DeSantis will have to endure constant attacks against him from Donald Trump if the Florida governor has any chance of replacing the former president at the top of the GOP, experts have said. Trump is expected to finally confirm his intention to run for president for the third time...
POLITICO
Nancy Mace said she won’t vote to remove Democrats from committees next year — a step Kevin McCarthy has vowed to take if he becomes speaker.
GOP leadership has vowed to remove three Democrats from panels next year. What’s happening? Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that she wouldn’t support removing Democrats from committees, a step GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed to take next year if he wields the speaker’s gavel. What...
Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
Arizona Capitol Times
Tucson, Toma clash on city ordinance establishing housing source of income protection
The city of Tucson responded to a complaint from the incoming Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives alleging the city is breaking state law with its recent housing ordinance that forbids source of income to be considered in rental housing applications. Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed the complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.
Wall Street Journal: GOP, US would be best served if Trump ‘ceded the field to the next generation’
The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board said in a piece on Monday that the Republican Party and United States would be best served if former President Trump “ceded the field to the next generation” for the 2024 presidential election. The board said more Democrats than Republicans will...
Addressing childhood obesity also supports US military readiness
Nationwide, 11 percent of our 17- to 24-year-olds do not qualify for military service strictly due to excess weight.
Biden says he’s ‘all in’ on Africa’s future at leadership summit – live
President commits to strengthening Africa’s food supplies, tackling climate emergency and partnering with nations to take on rising global power
