Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc10up.com
Room at the Inn to Use County Grant for Essential Infrastructure
MARQUETTE, MI – For seven years room at the inn has provided shelter to the un-housed in Alger and Marquette counties. Over the years they’ve grow from providing shelter for three guests to a regular capacity of 30. When the weather drops below 20 degrees Fahrenheit they can host up to 45 guests.
WLUC
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 26-year-old former employee of Upper Peninsula Health System-Marquette is in jail for allegedly hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom. On Dec. 2, the Marquette Police Department was contacted to investigate a hidden camera located in a bathroom at the hospital. After an investigation, MPD...
WLUC
Man escapes Ishpeming fire by jumping from second-story window
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire destroyed an Ishpeming residence Monday night, but everyone inside was able to escape. According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 133 W. Superior St. at 9:19 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews found a two-story residence with four apartments...
Comments / 0