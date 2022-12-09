ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

UBS Remains a Buy on Allkem Limited (OROCF)

In a report released today, Lachlan Shaw from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Allkem Limited (OROCF – Research Report), with a price target of A$17.90. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $9.13. Shaw covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortescue Metals Group Ltd,...
CBS News

3 good times to invest in gold

People have been buying and investing in gold for centuries. It's a great way to preserve long-term wealth, and there are many ways to go about it — including physical gold, gold IRAs and gold stocks. But gold is a unique commodity. It can have many benefits, so long...
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
tipranks.com

Analysts Recommend These 2 Stocks — One Has a 15% Dividend

Wall Street’s top analysts have been recommending Granite Point and Mobileye recently. Let’s take a look at why analysts arrived at their bullish convictions. Seasoned investors know that a downturn can be turned into an opportunity to strengthen portfolios. However, buying the right stocks that will survive the downturn and emerge stronger is the key to long-term wealth creation. TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool helps investors build good portfolios by offering a comprehensive view of the stocks that top Wall Street analysts are recommending right now. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) are two stocks that have been recommended by the best-performing Wall Street analysts over the past two days.
tipranks.com

Notable open interest changes for December 12th

Friday’s total option volume of 39.0 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 3.87 million calls and 4.06 million puts. Credit Suisse (CS), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 87k Credit Suisse (CS) Jan-23 9.9 calls, 58k Credit Suisse (CS) Dec-22 1.9 puts, 38k Nikola (NKLA) Jan-23 5 calls, 38k Nikola (NKLA) Jan-23 5 puts and 37k Credit Suisse (CS) Jan-24 9.9 calls.
tipranks.com

Kymera Soars on Promising Results in Skin Disorders

Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are soaring higher today on positive results in the patient cohort portion of its Phase 1 trial of KT-474 as well as updates of its oncology programs. KT-474 displayed positive results in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD). The baseline IRAK4...

