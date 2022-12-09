Read full article on original website
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Jay E. Lee
Jay E. Lee, a resident of Pima and United States Army Vietnam veteran, entered into eternal rest on December 5, 2022, in Tucson, with his family by his side. Jay was 74. Jay was born October 26, 1948, in Oil Trough, Arkansas, to Elmer and Margie Hightower Lee. He was the eighth of nine children. Shortly after his birth, the Lee family packed up and headed to Arizona. He met Needra Dodge in 1967. The following year, Jay was drafted into the United States Army where Needra continued to write letters to him while he was serving in the war in Vietnam. After returning home, he married Needra on October 17, 1970, and continued their family with five daughters. After a well lived life, Jay started experiencing many health problems and fought hard until the end.
gilavalleycentral.net
Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of Mohave Cannabis Club
SAFFORD — One of the Gila Valley’s newest businesses held its official grand opening last Saturday, with a Graham County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. Mohave Cannabis Club started as growing and cultivation in Fort Mohave, on the western side of the state, and has now expanded into retail sales.
gilavalleycentral.net
T-Mobile grants $50,000 for Safford Theatre renovation
SAFFORD — The Gila Valley received good news moments before the start of the annual Holiday Light Parade, when T-Mobile announced that the Safford Downtown Association is the recipient of a 2022 Hometown Grant. T-Mobile is granting $50,000 to assist in completing the renovation of the Historic Safford Theatre.
gilavalleycentral.net
James “Jim” Frederick Hallsted
James “Jim” Frederick Hallsted, 61, entered into rest Monday, November 28, 2022 in Nutrioso, Arizona. He was born November 8, 1961 in Bisbee, Arizona, the son of Frederick Lyle Hallsted and Joyce Dodds. Jim passed away in the most beautiful place, and his favorite place. Jim is survived...
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford Council increases city employee holiday bonuses
SAFFORD — The City of Safford’s investment in its employees continued Monday, with the City Council approving a holiday bonus greater than recommended. City Manager John Cassella recommended a $200 holiday bonus for all full-time employees, volunteer firefighters and City Council members, and $100 for part-time employees. However, Mayor Jason Kouts said employees deserved more than that.
gilavalleycentral.net
25th Country Financial Holiday Light Parade winners announced
SAFFORD — Winners have been announced in the 25th Country Financial Holiday Light Parade, which took place on Safford’s Main Street last Saturday. Each of this year’s winners announced plans to donate the winnings to local schools and nonprofit organizations. The theme for this year’s parade was...
Comments / 0