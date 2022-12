Grammy and Emmy-winning artist/ producer Robert Glasper has announced his annual Grammy weekend show, set for February 3 at Los Angeles’s the Vermont Hollywood. He will also bring his supergroup Dinner Party, with Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington, to New York City’s Terminal 5 for two shows in March 2023. Glasper’s “Black Radio III” album, out now on Loma Vista Recordings and featuring a wide array of legendary guests including H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Common, Q-Tip, Ty Dolla $ign, Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T, PJ Morton, Estelle, Meshell Ndegeocello, Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid, Esperanza Spalding, India Arie, Lalah Hathaway, Alex Isley and more, is nominated for two Grammys: Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, (Non-Classical). He won 2021’s Best R&B Song for...

