Related
A former officer who was attacked during Capitol riot says Trump should be charged and he wants to be the one to arrest him: 'I hope he resists'
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer, said in a recent interview that Trump should be "indicted" and "tried" in connection to the riot.
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies
Donald Trump aimed to stomp out the democratic election process last year and enter the U.S. Capitol like Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his fascist blackshirts took over Rome, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Thursday. Raskin revealed what he suspects Trump envisioned that day following testimony before the Jan. 6...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
McCarthy instructs Jan. 6 committee to preserve documents ahead of GOP House takeover
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding that the Select Committee on Jan. 6 preserve documents related to its investigation into the Capitol riot.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Congress Will Vote On Naming Part of Capitol After Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has introduced a measure to rename a major meeting room in the United States Capitol after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leaving House Leadership after this term.
Capitol rioter who said he wanted Trump's 'approval' gets three years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan who was convicted on all counts after telling jurors that he thought he was "following presidential orders" when he stole a liquor bottle and a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Friday.
Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of impeaching Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign over the situation on the southern border.
"He cannot and must not remain," McCarthy said at an event in Texas. What happened: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if the Cabinet member doesn't resign from his position overseeing the nation's immigration laws. How he said...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday. The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said. Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Bahamas would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the U.S. once the indictment is unsealed and U.S. authorities make a formal request. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has largely remained in his Bahamian luxury compound in Nassau since the company’s failure.
Jeffries to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
Rep. Katherine Clark was elected Democratic Whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar will take over as caucus chair.
Dems and Reps join forces to pressure SBF to testify before Congress
The leadership with the United States House Financial Services Committee have separately called on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in an investigative hearing scheduled for Dec. 13. In Dec. 2 posts on Twitter, House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters, a Democrat, and ranking member Patrick McHenry, a...
House Democrat group claims party 'will retake the majority in 2024,' reveals GOP seats it hopes to flip
The House Majority PAC dropped a report Tuesday that looked back on the Democrats' 2022 performance and put several newly elected GOP candidates on notice.
Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lead candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Trump was an "illegitimate" president.
Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Rep. James Clyburn, 82, beats challenge to House Democratic leadership position
Rep. James Clyburn bucked the Democratic youth moment on Thursday, winning the No. 4 leadership seat for the House Democrats after Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., dropped his challenge.
