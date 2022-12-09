ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
Audit finds Texas Department of Family and Protective Services needs to improve how it handles temporary foster care

AUSTIN, Texas — The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) will add additional oversight to their community-based care. This comes after the State Auditor’s Office found two deficiencies requiring immediate attention. “The Department of Family and Protective Services (Department) had some processes and related controls to monitor...
