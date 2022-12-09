Read full article on original website
Best supports to pair with Miss Fortune in League of Legends
League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA games, with over 160 different champions for you to choose from. One such champion is Miss Fortune, a marksman from Bilgewater who is famed for being ruthless—and for her epic voice lines. Since Miss Fortune is an easy AD...
Lux buffs, Zed nerfs headline final major League changes of 2022 season
Riot Games has one last present for League of Legends fans: a handful of well-deserved nerfs, just in time for the start of the new season. Riot Phroxzon, the lead designer on the League balance team, revealed Patch 12.23b will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to compensate for the long break between the final full patch of the year and the start of the 2023 season.
How to register for ARAM Clash in League of Legends
On the back of ARAM’s most significant changes and balance tweaks in years, Riot is giving players a chance to enjoy the iconic game mode this weekend in the Preseason. ARAM Clash will run from Saturday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 11, allowing for either or both days of competition for your squad.
5 champions who received the biggest buffs from League’s ARAM changes
Earlier this week, a series of changes came to League of Legends’ ARAM game mode, with the mode’s longstanding map, the Howling Abyss, receiving its first major set of changes since it was introduced in 2013. The historic map gained several new features, including the growth of an extra bush in the middle of the map, as well as the addition of Hexgates, which were initially brought to Summoner’s Rift last preseason.
Here are Prolonged Engagement’s god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2
Commander Zavala got a new tool for the Vanguard’s arsenal with the release of Season of the Seraph: a Stasis-based SMG called Prolonged Engagement. This Veist laser beam comes with a 900rpm rate of fire, the Veist Stinger origin trait, and a couple of new perks under its belt, which make it a novelty addition to any guardian’s arsenal.
XSET regains VALORANT foothold by signing C9 White star duo to headline VCT Game Changers roster
XSET Purple is planning to rebuild around Bob Tran and Katja “katsumi” Pfahnl for the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Bob joined Cloud9 White in June 2022 after being a part of the Soniqs core for around two years. During her time with Cloud9 White, they managed two Game Changers North American titles, winning them both in convincing fashion. Heading into the Game Changers Championship in Berlin, Cloud9 White were the favorite to hoist the trophy. Losses to G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion ended their hopes of capturing the Game Changers Championship Trophy, however.
What is Warzone Cup? New limited-time Warzone game mode, explained
Move over Rocket League, Call of Duty just hopped on the pitch and brought its own ball. Warzone 2 has a new limited-time mode called “Warzone Cup” and it’s looking to take on one of the biggest games on the market. New game modes come out to...
Super Smash Bros. Melee finally has an online ranked mode 21 years after release
Super Smash Bros. Melee didn’t launch with any online capabilities when it was released for the Nintendo GameCube in November 2001, but that hasn’t stopped the game’s community from continuing to revolutionize it year over year. In this case, the existing top online resource for playing Melee...
One stunning LEC transfer almost official as Rogue loses a Summer 2022 champion
After two years with Rogue, Odoamne has decided to embark on a new journey in his League of Legends career. The Romanian left Rogue today ahead of the 2023 season. He’s the only player to leave the Rogue/KOI roster in preparations for the next year, following the successful 2022 campaign where the team became the 2022 LEC Summer champions and the only Western roster to advance to the Knockout stage of Worlds.
3 takeaways from TFT Summit: Monster’s Attack!
Riot Games partnered with Beyond the Summit for the Teamfight Tactics Summit: Monster’s Attack!, featuring Set Eight gameplay, top content creators, devs, and so much more. Over four days, from Dec. 8 to 11, the TFT Summit showcased 24 content creators gathering together for a casual LAN event. The Monster’s Attack! Summit could have been all about Set Eight gameplay and the event would have been a success. But individuals like Dan Frodan, BTS Zane Bhansali, product lead Chad Smeltz, and game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer helped turn the casual tournament into an epic event.
VALORANT dev confirms next map will feature ‘new mechanic’
VALORANT will introduce a fresh new mechanic soon, according to one of the game developers. Joe Lansford, a VALORANT dev, teased a “new mechanic” will be joining the game with the next map. In an interview with Red Bull over the weekend, he explained the mechanic won’t be anything out of the ordinary and will be in some ways akin to another map in the pool.
New region, who this? Evil Geniuses reverse sweep TSM to win Dota BTS Pro Series 13
It’s almost the 2023 DPC season, and the North American Dota 2 scene is going through turnover it has never seen before. With organizations and legends leaving the scene, the newest names in the Americas region got to test their mettle in the BTS Pro Series Season 13. Almost...
Team Heretics’ 2023 LEC roster features an iconic EU jungler, veteran Japanese top laner
As the newest team to join the LEC, there’s a considerable amount of pressure on Team Heretics’ new League of Legends team to succeed. Finding your stride in the best league in Europe can be a daunting task, but luckily for the former LVP organization, they’ll be jumping into the fray with a couple of experienced leaders at the helm for 2023.
Excel’s 2023 League roster pairs LEC veterans with promising young talent
Excel confirmed its roster for the 2023 League of Legends season today, and it’s a mixture of experienced players and up-and-comers. The team now consists of Odoamne, Xerxe, Vetheo, Targamas, and Patrik. Odoamne and Xerxe are veterans of the League scene. The former has been competing professionally since 2013,...
MoonMeander’s TSM stint as a Dota 2 pro was never intended to happen
A new era is afoot at TSM as one of the last remaining organizations in the North American Dota 2 region. For the 2023 DPC season, former captain David “MoonMeander” Tan stepped into the coaching role as TSM welcomed new members to its ranks. While TSM fans were...
Best Doomfist counters in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2’s recent updates have made some characters weaker and made some heroes unbelievably annoying to play against. We’re looking at your Doomfist. Doomfist is one of the heroes that has been shown some love in the season two update. Season two took a few heroes down a peg, like Sojourn and Junker Queen, but also brought a new tank into the fold.
Top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty esports history
Sponsored by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video. As Prime Video gears up for the launch of the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Dec. 21, we have put together the top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty’s esports history. Just like John...
‘Literally just chilling’: OG is running back the classics with ‘Old G’ roster featuring Ceb and n0tail
The glory days will never truly fade—or that is at least what OG wants its fans to think as it officially confirmed a secondary Dota 2 roster that will feature three members of its previous International-winning lineups. But it won’t be operating in the way many initially expected.
Mark your calendars: LEC will reportedly shift matchdays in 2023 League season
The LEC will be changing its weekend schedule for the 2023 season, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Next year, the European League of Legends league will host its games on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, according to Blix.gg. This shift will still revolve around the weekends, but...
All NA VALORANT Challengers League 2023 teams: All NA VCT tier 2 teams
With only one two-year promotion spot in the VCT Americas league up for grabs, the NA VALORANT Challengers League promises to be an exciting one stacked with top teams. Beginning with January qualifiers, the NA Challengers teams will compete for a chance to attend and win the Ascension tournament later in 2023, which will earn them that coveted but temporary VCT Americas slot.
