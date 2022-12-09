Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
WBTV
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - As people nationwide continue to push for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the journey to find those answers took us from Charlotte to High Point. WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to find one of the friends who was...
Adam Sandler is coming to Charlotte. Here's how you can see him
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Sandler announced his "Tourinto" tour is expanding and, good news, Charlotte made the cut of added cities. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at livenation.com. Adam Sandler Live. Sunday, Feb. 5 Chicago, IL United...
‘Justice for Shanquella’: Memorial event held in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice and an arrest in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman’s tragic death in Mexico. Family, community supporting efforts to find justice for Shanquella Robinson Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with friends in October when she died […]
Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’
Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
WCNC
Latest trends in holiday entertaining | Butter Boards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking some of the latest trends in holiday entertaining... and here to tell us more is Culinary service Manager, Rick Milbury, from Waltonwood! Waltonwood communities offer senior residents numerous services and care options, while affording the comforts of a carefree and maintenance-free lifestyle. This holiday season we are seeing all kinds of trends in foods focused on entertaining.
Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
200 new jobs coming to the Charlotte-area, Gov. Cooper says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More jobs are coming to the Charlotte area. Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Albemarle Corporation is adding 200 jobs in Mecklenburg County. The company will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with a minimum project investment of $180 million. "North Carolina’s innovation economy...
CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced. CMPD responded to a 911 call for a person on the ground near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road, near the Back Creek Greenway, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
'Pure excitement' | Charlotte couple witnesses Biden sign Respect for Marriage Act into law
WASHINGTON — Pres. Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, providing federal protections for same-sex couples if the Supreme Court chooses to reverse the landmark Obergefell decision. A ceremony featuring music from artists Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper took place on the South Lawn of the White House, where Biden declared “This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms."
McNinch House owner reflects on loss of daughter, future of uptown restaurant
CHARLOTTE — McNinch House owner Ellen Davis is trying to find her way after an unimaginable loss. Her daughter, Beth Davis, 66, passed away the day after Thanksgiving. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s not nature’s way,” Davis says. The mother-daughter duo had spent the last 25...
Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
Camp North End restaurant Leah & Louise in spotlight again
CHARLOTTE — Notch another accolade for Leah & Louise. That spot at Camp North End garnered a mention in a feature by The New York Times on “25 Restaurant Dishes We Couldn’t Stop Thinking About This Year.”. The writer raves about several menu items but clearly has...
'Together Again' | Janet Jackson coming to Charlotte in spring 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janet Jackson is back and coming to the Queen City!. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, entitled “Together Again.”. For the latest breaking...
WCNC
Cindy Lou Who has a fur-ever family!
Cindy Lou-Who found her forever home! And there were three thousand adoptions this year for the Humane Society of Charlotte!
WCNC
'Michael was a precious spirit' | Family shares memories of man who was hit and killed in 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorneys in the case of a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer criminally charged with killing a man in 2017 unexpectedly rested their case Monday. Both the prosecution and defense decided to not call any more witnesses for testimony Monday despite a plan that originally called for...
2 North Carolina cities among 10 fastest-growing metros in US, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte metro was recently ranked in the top 10 for the fastest-growing large metros in the U.S., according to a new study. The Inspection Support Network examined census data showing the population change among large, small and mid-size metros across the U.S. to rank the fastest-growing areas nationwide.
WCNC
Drop off new unwrapped toys for the Magical Toy Drive at any Original Mattress Factory location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Original Mattress Factory have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive.
cbs17
Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for this recent bail money request scam
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is warning its residents of a scam that's circulating the area. According to police, one of its residents was recently scammed out of $5,000 after falling victim to this scam. Police said the scammer called the resident and told the...
After 2 homicides in 24 hours, north Charlotte community on high alert
CHARLOTTE — Two people were killed in north Charlotte this weekend within 24 hours of each other, police said. The incidents happened only 500 feet apart, just south of University City. A police report shows the first happened when a man was shot on Tom Hunter Road Saturday night....
