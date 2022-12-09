ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Adam Sandler is coming to Charlotte. Here's how you can see him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Sandler announced his "Tourinto" tour is expanding and, good news, Charlotte made the cut of added cities. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at livenation.com. Adam Sandler Live. Sunday, Feb. 5 Chicago, IL United...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

‘Justice for Shanquella’: Memorial event held in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice and an arrest in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman’s tragic death in Mexico. Family, community supporting efforts to find justice for Shanquella Robinson Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with friends in October when she died […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bossip

Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’

Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Latest trends in holiday entertaining | Butter Boards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking some of the latest trends in holiday entertaining... and here to tell us more is Culinary service Manager, Rick Milbury, from Waltonwood! Waltonwood communities offer senior residents numerous services and care options, while affording the comforts of a carefree and maintenance-free lifestyle. This holiday season we are seeing all kinds of trends in foods focused on entertaining.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

200 new jobs coming to the Charlotte-area, Gov. Cooper says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More jobs are coming to the Charlotte area. Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Albemarle Corporation is adding 200 jobs in Mecklenburg County. The company will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with a minimum project investment of $180 million. "North Carolina’s innovation economy...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced. CMPD responded to a 911 call for a person on the ground near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road, near the Back Creek Greenway, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Pure excitement' | Charlotte couple witnesses Biden sign Respect for Marriage Act into law

WASHINGTON — Pres. Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, providing federal protections for same-sex couples if the Supreme Court chooses to reverse the landmark Obergefell decision. A ceremony featuring music from artists Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper took place on the South Lawn of the White House, where Biden declared “This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
GASTONIA, NC
cbs17

Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
ROCK HILL, SC

