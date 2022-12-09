Read full article on original website
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
NIH Director's Blog
Alzheimer’s tied to cholesterol, abnormal nerve insulation
Researchers found evidence that the Alzheimer’s-related gene APOE4 disrupts cholesterol management in the brain and weakens insulation around nerve fibers. A drug that affects cholesterol led to improved learning and memory in mice with the gene, pointing to a potential new approach for treating dementia in Alzheimer’s disease.
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
MedicalXpress
New clue discovered as to how and why cancer cells spread
An international team of researchers has uncovered a new mechanism that enables cancer cells to move throughout the body, providing a potential new target to stop metastasis, which is responsible for 90 percent of cancer deaths. In findings published in Nature, the team identifies that cancer cells move faster when...
MedicalXpress
Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1
A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Medical News Today
What to know about nutcracker syndrome
Nutcracker syndrome (NS) is a condition in which two arteries compress the left renal vein (LRV), interfering with blood flow out of the left kidney. The condition has this name because the compression resembles a nutcracker cracking a nut. NS does not always cause symptoms, but some people may experience...
Medical News Today
Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder
Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
Lab-grown nerve cells to replace those destroyed by Parkinson's in breakthrough treatment
A new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that sees stem cells grown in the laboratory and transformed into nerve cells replace those destroyed by the disease will start first trials with patients in the next few months, according to a report by The Observer published on Sunday. The treatment aims...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Healthline
What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome
Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
scitechdaily.com
Heart Attack on a Chip: Replicating Key Aspects of America’s No. 1 Killer
A “heart attack on a chip” — a device that could one day serve as a testbed to develop new heart drugs and even personalized medicines — has been developed by researchers at the University of Southern California (USC) Alfred E. Mann Department of Biomedical Engineering.
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer: How liver cells go astray
The causes of liver cancer are manifold. In addition to metabolic disorders such as those associated with obesity, the main causes in the western world are infections with hepatitis C virus and high alcohol consumption. Although liver cell cancer is relatively rare compared to other types of cancer, it is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death, due to poor prognosis.
MedicalXpress
Using human iPS cells, scientists identify the genetic variant causing ALS in some patients
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have identified a novel genetic variant found in some patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Employing human-induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, they detailed the process by which this variant relates to ALS. The investigators expect this mechanism to be a new therapeutic target for ALS treatment. The findings are reported in the Journal of Neuroscience.
"Six Healing Sounds," according to the Ancients
Sound can heal us, scientists confirm. This was already widely known in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), where doctors developed certain sounds to target specific organs. A practice called the 6 Healing Sounds (SHS) in Qigong has been studied and shown to help transform stress and negative emotions into vital life-force energy (“good chi”) throughout our body’s electromagnetic field.
technologynetworks.com
Unravelling the Myths of Laboratory Automation
Manual sample preparation is labor intensive and error prone, and requires highly skilled personnel to be performed to a high standard. Laboratories are increasingly turning to automation to improve reproducibility, decrease the risk of operator error, and reduce costs. Automation instruments, which were once large and complex, are now available...
science.org
Principles of gene regulation quantitatively connect DNA to RNA and proteins in bacteria
Gene expression can in theory be modulated at the level of transcription or translation, but both of these processes have constraints that complicate prediction of their outputs. To obtain a better quantitative understanding of the control of gene expression in bacteria, Balakrishnan et al. measured promotor on-rates, messenger RNA abundance, and protein abundance for more than 1500 genes in the bacterium Escherichia coli under many different growth conditions. Protein abundance largely reflects gene promoter on-rates and transcription, but has to comply with general constraints that keep the protein concentration constant and limit the number of ribosomes—and thus translational capacity. The authors propose a balancing of transcription with translation through Rsd, a factor that controls the availability of RNA polymerase. Their results may be useful in the design of synthetic circuits in bacteria and the prediction of their behavior in various growth conditions. —LBR.
scitechdaily.com
Viking Knots Linked With Quantum Vortices – A Vortex Structure That Is Impervious to Decay
A Peculiar Protected Structure Links Viking Knots With Quantum Vortices. A vortex structure that is impervious to decay has been identified through mathematical analysis. In a new study, scientists at Aalto University in Finland have demonstrated how three vortices can be linked in a way that prevents them from being dismantled. Curiously, the structure of the links resembles a pattern used by Vikings and other ancient cultures. However, this study focused on vortices in a special form of matter known as a Bose-Einstein condensate. The findings have implications for quantum computing, particle physics, and other fields.
