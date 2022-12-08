Read full article on original website
Watch: Granite Hills tops San Ramon Valley 31-24 in overtime to win state championship
Isaiah Jackson scores the game-winning touchdown
Bulldogs prep for LA Bowl, Washington State
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team is set to face Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bulldogs earned a spot in the Bowl after winning eight straight games including the Mountain West Championship against their conference rival.
Bulldog Insider feature: Evan Williams’ decision
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State senior safety Evan Williams has one year of college eligibility left. However, the Bulldogs’ defensive captain hasn’t yet decided whether he’s moving on or he will play one more year. “There’s pros and cons to each path,” said Williams. “So, I’m starting to understand that. In a little bit, […]
Sunnyside, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Watch Pacific vs. Fresno State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Pacific Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Fresno State Bulldogs at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Spanos Center. Fresno State will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss. Pacific was close but...
Reedley High School football player battling stage 4 testicular cancer
Malachi Rios is a junior at Reedley High School. He's a linebacker on the football team but the challenge he's facing now is off the field.
Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
California woman back home after Russian imprisonment
A Fresno County woman just arrived back home after a harrowing ordeal in a Russian prison. She was locked up for a year in the same facility where WNBA star Brittney Griner was held.
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Home near Lindsay struck by lightning, no injuries reported
The Tulare County Fire Department says no one was hurt, but there was damage to the home and a tree.
Fire crews respond to business fire in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are looking for the cause of an early morning fire after a piece of machinery caught fire at a southwest Fresno business, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fresno Fire says they responded to Darling International near Belgravia and Teilman avenues, after a piece of machinery used to process […]
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
COS Hanford is a Quiet Delight
As a COS student who has attended the Visalia and Hanford campuses, I would like to provide a few commonalities between the two, and some areas where I believe COS Hanford can benefit specific students. First, let me give you a rundown of the Hanford campus. There are only five...
Component pours over idea for new location
VISALIA – Owners of Component Coffee Lab snatched up the Revue coffee shop in Fresno this month, and co-owner Jonathan Anderson said the team is pouring over with ideas for a refreshed drink and breakfast menu. It’s been four years since Component Coffee Lab opened its plant-loving, coffee-roasting doors....
Boy shot in Clovis, investigation underway, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they responded to the intersection of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple […]
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
Suspected DUI driver crashes onto front lawn of house in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspected DUI driver crashed onto the front lawn of a house Sunday night in Madera, according to police. The Madera Police Department was called out to a house on North Granada Drive for initial reports of a vehicle that crashed into a house. When...
