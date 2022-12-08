ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

KMPH.com

Bulldogs prep for LA Bowl, Washington State

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team is set to face Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bulldogs earned a spot in the Bowl after winning eight straight games including the Mountain West Championship against their conference rival.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldog Insider feature: Evan Williams’ decision

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State senior safety Evan Williams has one year of college eligibility left. However, the Bulldogs’ defensive captain hasn’t yet decided whether he’s moving on or he will play one more year. “There’s pros and cons to each path,” said Williams. “So, I’m starting to understand that. In a little bit, […]
FRESNO, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Sunnyside, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Eisenhower High School basketball team will have a game with Sunnyside High School on December 10, 2022, 18:30:00.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire crews respond to business fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are looking for the cause of an early morning fire after a piece of machinery caught fire at a southwest Fresno business, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fresno Fire says they responded to Darling International near Belgravia and Teilman avenues, after a piece of machinery used to process […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
FRESNO, CA
cmac.tv

City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program

DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
FRESNO, CA
thecampusjournal.com

COS Hanford is a Quiet Delight

As a COS student who has attended the Visalia and Hanford campuses, I would like to provide a few commonalities between the two, and some areas where I believe COS Hanford can benefit specific students. First, let me give you a rundown of the Hanford campus. There are only five...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Component pours over idea for new location

VISALIA – Owners of Component Coffee Lab snatched up the Revue coffee shop in Fresno this month, and co-owner Jonathan Anderson said the team is pouring over with ideas for a refreshed drink and breakfast menu. It’s been four years since Component Coffee Lab opened its plant-loving, coffee-roasting doors....
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy shot in Clovis, investigation underway, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they responded to the intersection of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple […]
CLOVIS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
VISALIA, CA

Community Policy