RideApart
Triumph Racing To Enter AMA Supermotocross Championship In 2024
On December 13, 2022, Triumph formally announced that it will enter the AMA Supermotocross World Championship, beginning with the 2024 season. The team will operate under the new Triumph Racing banner, and will be led by Bobby Hewitt as team principal as well as Stephan ‘Scuba’ Westfall as team manager.
RideApart
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Is Ready To Gobble Up The Miles
As we stand on the precipice of a brand-new year, KTM just pulled the covers off the 2023 1290 Super Adventure S. Boasting a full complement of sport touring amenities, including WP semi-active suspension, adaptive cruise control, a seven-inch TFT display, and more, the creature comforts are many on the newest member of the Super Adventure family.
RideApart
MBP Introduces The T125 Beginner-Friendly Dual-Sport In Europe
For many first time riders, starting out on a small, lightweight machine, particularly a dual-sport, is the perfect way to learn the ropes of the two-wheeled lifestyle. There’s something about the lightness and the agility of a dual-sport that just sets you up for handling the power and performance of bigger machines down the road. As such, it isn’t surprising that there are so many beginner-focused dual-sport models available in the market.
IGN
The Best Racing Game of 2022: Nominees
Racing games are usually always a showcase for the launch of a new console, but each year also brings with it new entries in a genre that has some true die-hard fans. I mean, how many other genres have dedicated peripherals to play them?. 2022 was a great year for...
RideApart
MX Strikes Again: Andrea Dovizioso Sustains Gnarly Broken Wrist
Andrea Dovizioso retired from MotoGP a little over three months ago and he’s already visited the hospital. Over the weekend, the Italian rider crashed at the Fermo Motocross track. The incident resulted in a broken right wrist. The injury was in such a state that Dovi arrived at Italy’s Hospital Murri di Fermo sporting a makeshift splint made of wood and tape.
RideApart
Italian Helmet Manufacturer Caberg Presents The Duke Evo Modular Lid
Italian helmet manufacturer Caberg has long had a popular touring modular helmet in the form of the Duke for nearly a decade now. Since its launch back in 2012, the Carberg Duke has gone through a number of iterations, but has maintained its key features and design. The most recent iteration comes in the form the Duke Evo—not at all to be confused with KTM’s latest Super Duke iteration.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Arthur Wellesley: The ‘Iron Duke’ Who Defeated Napoleon at Waterloo
Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, is seen by some to be a contentious figure in British history. A brilliant military leader who aided in the downfall of Napoleon Bonaparte, he was also a less-than-popular political leader, serving as prime minister for a number of years. It’s also rumored he was the inspiration for the famous British dish, beef wellington, although this is disputed among those in cooking circles.
