These instructions are for VU investigators. VUMC investigators should visit the OOR funding opportunity site. Vanderbilt University may submit up to four letters of intent for the spring 2023 cycle of the Mathers Foundation grant program. The mission of The G. Harold and Leila Y. Mathers Foundation is to advance knowledge in the life sciences by sponsoring scientific research that will benefit mankind. The foundation’s grants program seeks to support innovative, potentially transformative basic science projects in fields including immunology, microbiome, genomics, structural biology, cellular physiology and neuroscience. The grant duration is three years, and requested budgets should be realistic for the project (consider the type of investigation, models used, supply requirements, size of the team, etc.). Indirect costs may not exceed 10 percent.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO