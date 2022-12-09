ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

longislandbusiness.com

Nassau County Police Arrest Two Serial Shoplifters from Freeport

The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of two Freeport men that occurred on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Carle Place. According to Third Squad Detectives, along with Freeport Detectives and Third Precinct Substation Officers, Oreall A. Thomas, 47, of 101 Liberty Park Drive, Freeport and Shaun Williams, 52, of 20 Hillside Avenue, Freeport were arrested for multiple incidents of shoplifting at commercial establishments throughout Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Skateboard-Riding Suspect Wanted For Slashing Tires Of 7 Vehicles In Ronkonkoma, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who is wanted for slashing the tires of seven vehicles in a Long Island parking lot. A man slashed the tires of vehicles in the parking lot of the Suffolk County Department of Social Services, located at 3455 Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma, at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.
RONKONKOMA, NY
riverheadlocal

Suffolk DA announces indictments of alleged gang members in armed carjacking in Wading River, shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney today announced the indictments of 18 people in gang-related incidents across Long Island, including people allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Wading River and the shooting that occurred outside of the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Tierney said the...
WADING RIVER, NY
News 12

Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat

A Greenwich man allegedly kicked a police officer as he was being arrested for assault and making a violent threat. Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town. It started when a neighbor called police about a fight she heard upstairs. Police say Dennis...
GREENWICH, CT
longislandbusiness.com

Nassau DA: Elmont Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Hempstead Shooting

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced an Elmont Man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for a September 2019 shooting in Hempstead. Floyd McNeil, 26, was convicted after a jury trial in June 2022 before Judge Howard Sturim of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Criminal Use of a Firearm (a B violent felony); and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (a C violent felony). The defendant was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison and five years’ post release supervision.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

