greaterlongisland.com
Suffolk police arrest 18 members of Mastic-Shirley area gang accused of murder, theft
The suspect in a drive-by shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is among 18 alleged gang members indicted for a series of crimes on Long Island that also include a murder, armed robberies and the theft of seven French bulldogs, Suffolk County officials announced Monday. The 148-count...
Man wanted for assaulting person with metal pipe in Huntington Station
Police say the incident happened in front of 14-05 New York Ave. in October.
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau County Police Arrest Two Serial Shoplifters from Freeport
The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of two Freeport men that occurred on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Carle Place. According to Third Squad Detectives, along with Freeport Detectives and Third Precinct Substation Officers, Oreall A. Thomas, 47, of 101 Liberty Park Drive, Freeport and Shaun Williams, 52, of 20 Hillside Avenue, Freeport were arrested for multiple incidents of shoplifting at commercial establishments throughout Nassau County.
Skateboard-Riding Suspect Wanted For Slashing Tires Of 7 Vehicles In Ronkonkoma, Police Say
Police are searching for a man who is wanted for slashing the tires of seven vehicles in a Long Island parking lot. A man slashed the tires of vehicles in the parking lot of the Suffolk County Department of Social Services, located at 3455 Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma, at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.
Police seek information in two unrelated grand larcenies at Riverhead home improvement stores
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate four men wanted in connection with grand larcenies this summer in two unrelated incidents at Riverhead home improvement stores. On July 30, two men stole electrical wire values at approximately $2,775 from...
longislandbusiness.com
Rocky Point Barber Saluted for Helping to Nab Suspect in Catalytic Converter Theft
Recently, Councilwoman Jane Bonner visited the Rocky Point Barber Shop to thank owner John Can for his actions that led to the capture of a man who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a car in his parking lot. After a brief struggle with the suspect, Mr. Can led Suffolk...
Police begin checkpoint in Coram to help locate driver in fatal hit-and-run
As News 12 has reported, Tyler Phillips and his sister were hit earlier this year as they walked along Granny Road.
School Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Moriches, Injuries Reported
Multiple people were hospitalized after a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into several vehicles on Long Island.A man was driving a mini-school bus carrying four children north on Moriches-Middle Island Road when he suffered a medical emergency at about 2:10 p.m. on T…
18 alleged gang members charged in connection with Long Island murder, shootings, robberies
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY (PIX11) — Eighteen alleged gang members were named in a 148-count indictment in Suffolk County Monday on charges ranging from murder to shooting two people outside Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home to stealing six french bulldog puppies and their mother. Each of the suspects is an alleged member of No Fake Love, also […]
Burglary Investigation After Motorcycles Stolen From East Quogue Garage
An investigation is underway after two motorcycles were stolen from a garage on Long Island. A suspect or suspects removed an air conditioning unit and entered an East Quogue home on Sandpiper Lane on Thursday, Sept. 22, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12. Authorities said a 2018...
Suffolk DA announces indictments of alleged gang members in armed carjacking in Wading River, shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney today announced the indictments of 18 people in gang-related incidents across Long Island, including people allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Wading River and the shooting that occurred outside of the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Tierney said the...
Selden Man Found Guilty Of Trafficking Fentanyl That Caused Christmas Day Overdose Death
A 41-year-old man was convicted of trafficking fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 36-year-old man on Long Island on Christmas Day in 2018.On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Marlon Thompson, of Selden, was found guilty of all four counts of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute f…
Flanders man arrested, accused of having fentanyl in car
Drug enforcement agents say they found these packages in Dennis Carrol's car when they stopped him in Queens last month.
3 Men Wanted For Stealing ATV, Motorcycle Parts In North Babylon, Police Say
Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing an ATV, motorcycle parts, and tires from a property on Long Island. The men burglarized a shed and garage on a North Babylon residential property, located on Rutledge Avenue, at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.
Man, 20, struck by hit-and-run driver after fender-bender on Cross Island Parkway
A 20-year-old man who stepped outside his car after a fender-bender on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens was struck by a hit-and-run driver and left seriously injured, police said Tuesday.
18 Alleged Suffolk County Gang Members Charged After Investigation Into Murder, Robberies
Eighteen people are facing charges in a 148-count indictment following a long-term investigation into gang-related robberies, thefts, and a murder committed on Long Island. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the indictment of alleged members of the "No Fake Love" gang, also known as "NFL," on Monday, Dec. 12.
News 12
Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat
A Greenwich man allegedly kicked a police officer as he was being arrested for assault and making a violent threat. Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town. It started when a neighbor called police about a fight she heard upstairs. Police say Dennis...
Police: Brooklyn man accused of breaking into, stealing car in Westbury
Detectives say Elijah Augustin, 28, drove away in the stolen 2009 white Toyota Matrix on Lennox Avenue.
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau DA: Elmont Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Hempstead Shooting
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced an Elmont Man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for a September 2019 shooting in Hempstead. Floyd McNeil, 26, was convicted after a jury trial in June 2022 before Judge Howard Sturim of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Criminal Use of a Firearm (a B violent felony); and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (a C violent felony). The defendant was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison and five years’ post release supervision.
Police: Southampton man arrested for DWI, using vehicle without owner's permission
Authorities say 24-year-old Jorge Arturo Medina-Juanez was driving on Flanders Road in Riverside when he rear-ended another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
