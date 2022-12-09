Read full article on original website
Emmetsburg Man Facing Alcohol and Firearm Charge Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing both an alcohol and firearm after a traffic stop on the Clay-Palo Alto County line a little over a mile south of Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyson Kruse was pulled over a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday and after an investigation was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. It was also discovered Kruse had a loaded firearm in the vehicle and he was additionally charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
World War II Film Featuring NW Iowa Residents Premieres in Algona and Forest City
Forest City (Radio Iowa) — A film about a German POW camp near Algona has made its initial premiere this week. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” tells the story of the prisoners in Algona between September and December of 1944. Forest City native Jim Brockhohn plays the role of Uncle Joe in the feature.
Dickinson County Supervisors To Discuss Resignation Agreement for County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a resignation agreement with the County Attorney Amy Zenor this week. According to the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, discussion will be had with action possible on the matter which comes after Zenor was allegedly found to be intoxicated in the courthouse in November and was charged with public intoxication, just days after winning re-election in a non-contested race.
Joan Burnett, 72, of Emmetsburg
Services for 72-year-old Joan Burnett of Emmetsburg will be Friday, December 16th, at 1 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Dickinson County Supervisors Approve Change to Makeup of Joint 911 Service Board
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about allowing the Emergency Management Commission to take up the duties of a joint 9-1-1 service board. Ehret told Supervisors a recent change to a law covering...
Carol Koep, 85, of Milford
Memorial services for 85-year-old Carol Koep of Milford will be Friday, December 16th at 10:30am at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Weekly Health Update: Avoiding Winter Slips, Trips and Falls
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Winter has not even officially started up to this point, but Northwest Iowa has already gotten a taste of what the cold season can provide including hazards on area roads and sidewalks. Tatum Geerdes is Spencer Hospital’s Employee Health Nurse. She says there are a number...
Dale Frantz, 86, of Laurens
A Celebration of Life for 86-year-old Dale Frantz of Laurens will be Sunday, December 18th, at 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurens with burial at Laurens Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday starting at noon until the time of the service at the church. Power’s Funeral Home in Laurens...
High Path Avian Influenza Back in Northwest Iowa
(KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two cases of high pathogen avian influenza in turkey flocks in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties this month. Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says the disease has lasted longer than the previous outbreak in 2015, but luckily has affected fewer birds.
William “Bill” Knock, 90, of Sanborn Formerly of Melvin
Memorial services for 90-year-old William “Bill” Knock of Sanborn, formerly of Melvin, will be Friday, December 16th, at 11 a.m. at American Lutheran Church in Melvin with burial taking place prior to the service at Baker Township Cemetery. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Estherville Fire Officials Urging Use of Carbon Monoxide Detectors Following Recent Call
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Area fire officials are urging the use of carbon monoxide detectors following a recent incident in Estherville. Emergency crews were called to home on North 7th Street Wednesday afternoon for a suspected carbon monoxide leak. Emmet County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Sheridan tested the meter in the home to verify elevated gas levels.
High School Basketball Scoreboard: 12/12/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the Girls Basketball scores from last night. Spirit Lake hosted Forest City and would fall 57-53. Spirit Lake falls to 4-3 while Forest City is now 2-3. Spirit Lake will face Cherokee in Lakes Conference play on Friday December 16th. Emmetsburg would welcome West Hancock to town. The E-Hawks jumped out to a 12 point halftime lead and would hold off the Eagle comeback in the second half to win 51-45. Emmetsburg improves to 4-2 while West Hancock drops to 2-4. The E-Hawks will face Twin Lakes Conference foe South Central Calhoun on Friday December 16th.
Weekend Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/10/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the Wrestling Scores from the weekend. The Sheldon/South O’Brien girls team went to the Wolves Tournament hosted by Western Iowa in Onawa. Tamson Budden would place first for Sheldon/South O’Brien in the 154-168 Division. Emmetsburg hosted the Bob Roethler Invitational that...
Sports Schedule: 12/13/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. With the current weather, area High School Athletics are currently up in the air as far as what is postponed and what is not. Here is a list of High School Athletics that were scheduled for tonight.
