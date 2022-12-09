Denver Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

Denver Police arrested Shaun Eric Solano, 42, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a Nov. 20 shooting in Denver's Barnum neighborhood. COURTESY OF DENVER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Denver Police Wednesday arrested a suspect in a Nov. 20 fatal shooting in Denver's Barnum neighborhood west of Federal Boulevard and 1st Avenue, according to a news release Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Osceola Way at 7 p.m. Nov. 20, the release said.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Aron Orosco, 32, and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday, police located suspect Shaun Eric Solano, 42, and are holding him on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police said the circumstances involving the homicide are under investigation and revealed no information as to why they arrested Solano.

Officials declined to release the probable cause affidavit. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding charges, according to police.