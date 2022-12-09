ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BZIa_0jdRP6NO00
Denver Police arrested Shaun Eric Solano, 42, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a Nov. 20 shooting in Denver's Barnum neighborhood.  COURTESY OF DENVER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Denver Police Wednesday arrested a suspect in a Nov. 20 fatal shooting in Denver's Barnum neighborhood west of Federal Boulevard and 1st Avenue, according to a news release Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Osceola Way at 7 p.m. Nov. 20, the release said.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Aron Orosco, 32, and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday, police located suspect Shaun Eric Solano, 42, and are holding him on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police said the circumstances involving the homicide are under investigation and revealed no information as to why they arrested Solano.

Officials declined to release the probable cause affidavit. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding charges, according to police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9News

2nd victim dies after stabbing in Denver

DENVER — Both women who were stabbed in an apartment in southeast Denver last week have died of their injuries, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the stabbing happened Wednesday morning at an apartment building at 10150 East Harvard Avenue. At 7:48 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that the suspect, Matthew Omara, 37, was there in violation of a restraining order, a probable cause statement says.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist

Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck. Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest. 
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police identify suspect in Lakewood shooting

Lakewood police identified a suspect in a shooting that left one dead on Dec. 6, according to a news release. Lakewood Police responded to a shooting near the area of Pierce Street and West 13th Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 when a 911 caller reported seeing an unconscious man on the sidewalk. Police found the victim, Jose Javier Mondoza-Ortiz, 26, dead with gunshot wounds. Police have identified Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, as a suspect in the shooting, According to the release. Alarcon-Palma is wanted for first-degree murder. Police ask anyone with information on the homicide of Alarcon-Palma's whereabouts to call the Lakewood Police tipline at 303-763-6800.
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings

Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
GREELEY, CO
9News

Suspect in shootout with Aurora police charged as adult

AURORA, Colo. — A teen accused of attempted murder after a shootout with Aurora police officers at a shopping center last month is being charged as an adult, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Luis Rivas-Newcomb, 16, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and five counts...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Court testimony: Boys set off deadly Lakewood apartment fire, then "ran off giggling"

Boys, ages 12 and 14, were so incensed at being kicked out of a Lakewood apartment into the cold of an early Halloween morning, they retaliated with “a big ass fire,” according to testimony Tuesday at the suspects' preliminary hearing. That’s what the older of the boys told an investigator who interviewed him after he was arrested Nov. 6. An investigator testified the boy turned himself in nearly a week after the fire at Lakewood’s Tiffany Square apartments killed a mother and her 5th grade...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday

The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

FBI, Mexican police arrest man suspected of Aurora quadruple homicide

A man Aurora police believe to have killed four people Oct. 30 was arrested in North Central Mexico Saturday following a manhunt which crossed national borders. Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, who was considered armed and dangerous, was caught in Aguascalientes with the cooperation of the FBI, local police officers, the Instituto Nacional de Migracion - Mexico's immigration enforcement agency, and the Mexican government. Castorena is currently being held in Phoenix' Maricopa County jail and his extradition date is unknown. ...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver district attorney charges 17-year-old as adult after shots fired at officer

The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a 17-year-old as an adult alleging he shot at a police officer from a stolen car during a pursuit on Nov. 30, according to a news release. Prosecutors have charged Jeramyah Alford, 17, with attempted murder of a peace officer. A Denver police officer -- whose name is redacted in the arrest affidavit -- saw a red Hyundai Tucson he believed was stolen...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Adams County judge dismisses murder charges in toddler's fentanyl poisoning death

An Adams County judge dismissed first-degree murder charges against Brighton parents accused of causing the fentanyl poisoning death of their 2-year-old girl, according to an order filed this month. Chief Judge Don Quick of the 17th Judicial District ruled the evidence does not support allegations that Alonzo Montoya, 31, and Nicole Casias, 31, "knowingly caused the death" of their 22-month-old baby, Aviyana Ramona Montoya. The girl died Jan. 2, the...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
International Business Times

3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy