ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Firehouse Subs planned to open in Coppell

Coppell City Council approved a zone change request to permit a Firehouse Subs at 150 South Denton Tap Road, Ste. 111. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A Firehouse Subs is coming to Coppell after multiple attempts from developers. Coppell City Council approved a special-use permit for a Firehouse Subs in the Braewood...
COPPELL, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores

(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jupiter Family Dental offering dental services in Richardson

Jupiter Family Dental offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Jupiter Family Dental opened in late November in Richardson at 2111 E. Arapaho Road. The dental office offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. Guests can schedule appointments by phone or online. 214-617-9134. www.jupiterfamdental.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW Truck and Auto Accessories' Haltom City store relocating to Alliance area of Fort Worth

DFW Truck and Auto Accessories will be moving the Haltom City location to the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) DFW Truck and Auto Accessories is moving into the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The location will be at the intersection of North Freeway and Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth. This will be a relocation of a store in Haltom City. The company started in Arlington in 1978 and has locations in Dallas and Mesquite as well. The website said it has sold more than 150,000 truck covers since opening. An opening date has not been set. 817-222-0800. www.dfwcamper.com/stores/fort-worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellie Mental Health brings online, in-person therapy to Plano

Ellie Mental Health offers a variety of therapy options for individuals, families or couples. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health opened a new office in Plano on Dec. 8, according to a press release from the company. Ellie Mental Health is located at 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Ste. 3600. The Plano location was started by Tom and Linda Hazelton and aims to provide accessible mental health care. The office provides various types of online or in-person therapy for individuals, families or couples. 469-829-7516.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas shoe business Hari Mari cobbles out unique niche

Owners Jeremy and Lila Stewart opened their flagship store on Knox Street in May 2021. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Jeremy and Lila Stewart said they knew they wanted a new career path that would encompass helping children after returning from Indonesia. Jeremy had produced a documentary there about the effects of malnutrition on children in Southeast Asia, and Lila spent her time helping children in orphanages. However, they wanted to start a business, not a nonprofit.
DALLAS, TX
constructiondive.com

$3B Dallas-area master plan to break ground this month

Architects: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL. Developer (for residential section): StreetLights Residential. The development team for The Mix in Frisco, Texas, will break ground this month on the first phase of the immense mixed-use master planned community. Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential will manage the residential section, which will encompass approximately 3 million square feet across several buildings on the southeast portion of the site, according to a press release on the groundbreaking. The unit count has not been disclosed.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy