Lakewood eatery Latin Deli celebrates 10 years of eating, laughing, living
Fernando Barrera opened Latin Deli in 2012. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Fernando Barrera said when he moved from Mexico to America in 1995, he started working as a dishwasher in a restaurant in Highland Park. “Why dishwasher? Because I didn’t speak English,” he said. While teaching himself English, he...
Drive-thru coffee shop Seven Brew Coffee approved for Richardson opening
Seven Brew Coffee is planning to open a drive-thru only location in Richardson off of East Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson City Council approved a special permit for a drive-thru only restaurant off of East Belt Line Road during a Dec. 12 City Council meeting. Seven Brew Coffee...
The Hive to bring drop-in play care to Northlake
The Hive will open in Northlake at the beginning of 2023. (Courtesy The Hive) The Hive will open soon in Northlake. An official opening date could not be provided, but business officials hope for a January open date, according to a company Facebook post. The January opening date is dependent on licensing.
Treasure Box Toys & Gifts in Frisco aims to bring happiness to others
The toys at Treasure Box Toys & Gifts are curated by the McNaughts. (Karen Harrington / Community Impact) The personal motto of Angelika McNaught, owner of Treasure Box Toys & Gifts in Frisco, is “giving brings happiness,” she said. When she opened Treasure Box Toys last December, these...
Firehouse Subs planned to open in Coppell
Coppell City Council approved a zone change request to permit a Firehouse Subs at 150 South Denton Tap Road, Ste. 111. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A Firehouse Subs is coming to Coppell after multiple attempts from developers. Coppell City Council approved a special-use permit for a Firehouse Subs in the Braewood...
Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
P.F. Chang's opening in Alliance area of Fort Worth delayed to January
The new P.F. Chang's restaurant located at 2949 Amador Drive in Fort Worth will open Jan 25. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) P.F. Chang’s has adjusted its grand opening to Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. at 2949 Amador Drive, Fort Worth, according to Operating Partner Faron Marion. The location was originally slated to open Dec. 9.
Video: Texas Mega-Church Features Bizarre Christmas Performance With Flying Drummers
Prestonwood Church in Plano is going all out with its Christmas service this year. A video of what appears to be a rehearsal at the church has gone viral over the past two weeks because...well...they have flying drummers. Yes, you read that right... Flying. Drummers. Yeah...It's just as bizarre as...
Dutch Bros Coffee offers drink options in Flower Mound
Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Flower Mound location Dec. 9. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee opened in Flower Mound on Dec. 9. The coffee shop is located at 1501 Justin Road, Flower Mound. Dutch Bros offers a variety of hot and cold coffee drinks, teas, lemonades, and energy drinks. It also has a locations in Lantana.
Christmas Lights 2022: Flashy Lights, Disco Santa, Lots of Music Create North Richland Hills Chaos
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
Jupiter Family Dental offering dental services in Richardson
Jupiter Family Dental offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Jupiter Family Dental opened in late November in Richardson at 2111 E. Arapaho Road. The dental office offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. Guests can schedule appointments by phone or online. 214-617-9134. www.jupiterfamdental.com.
DFW Truck and Auto Accessories' Haltom City store relocating to Alliance area of Fort Worth
DFW Truck and Auto Accessories will be moving the Haltom City location to the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) DFW Truck and Auto Accessories is moving into the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The location will be at the intersection of North Freeway and Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth. This will be a relocation of a store in Haltom City. The company started in Arlington in 1978 and has locations in Dallas and Mesquite as well. The website said it has sold more than 150,000 truck covers since opening. An opening date has not been set. 817-222-0800. www.dfwcamper.com/stores/fort-worth.
Ellie Mental Health brings online, in-person therapy to Plano
Ellie Mental Health offers a variety of therapy options for individuals, families or couples. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health opened a new office in Plano on Dec. 8, according to a press release from the company. Ellie Mental Health is located at 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Ste. 3600. The Plano location was started by Tom and Linda Hazelton and aims to provide accessible mental health care. The office provides various types of online or in-person therapy for individuals, families or couples. 469-829-7516.
BMW of McKinney looking to open on US 75
The site plans for the proposed BMW of McKinney include a 70,000-square-foot building on 14 acres. (Courtesy city of McKinney) A BMW of McKinney car dealership is planned for north McKinney. The dealership will be located at 2601 N. Central Expressway, near Wilmeth Drive. The plans propose the dealership will...
City of Southlake approves nearly $1M to purchase radio, video equipment for public safety
The new equipment will provide upgrades to Southlake's police and fire units. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Southlake agreed to spend nearly $1 million on various radio equipment for the department of public safety. The council approved a trio of ordinances during a meeting Nov. 1 that will provide...
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?
Rachel (17), Renee (14), and Julie (9)Photo byDetective DoSofa. The Fort Worth Missing Trio is a name famously given to three young girls who went Christmas shopping at a mall in Fort Worth, Texas, and mysteriously vanished 48 years ago.
Texas city ranked in top 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. in 2022 report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home. It’s the small towns of any state across the...
Study: Dallas amusement park ranked one of the best in the country
Need a way to entertain the kiddos during the holiday break? Dallas is home to some of the best entertainment in the nation. That's according to a report from U.S. News.
Dallas shoe business Hari Mari cobbles out unique niche
Owners Jeremy and Lila Stewart opened their flagship store on Knox Street in May 2021. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Jeremy and Lila Stewart said they knew they wanted a new career path that would encompass helping children after returning from Indonesia. Jeremy had produced a documentary there about the effects of malnutrition on children in Southeast Asia, and Lila spent her time helping children in orphanages. However, they wanted to start a business, not a nonprofit.
$3B Dallas-area master plan to break ground this month
Architects: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL. Developer (for residential section): StreetLights Residential. The development team for The Mix in Frisco, Texas, will break ground this month on the first phase of the immense mixed-use master planned community. Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential will manage the residential section, which will encompass approximately 3 million square feet across several buildings on the southeast portion of the site, according to a press release on the groundbreaking. The unit count has not been disclosed.
