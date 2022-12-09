ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants

The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
Shine My Crown

CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth

OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
TheDailyBeast

Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
The Atlantic

The People Cheering for Humanity’s End

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
The Associated Press

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, the State Department said. The department said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. Embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl’s remains since shortly after he collapsed during Friday’s match between Argentina and the Netherlands and later died. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had no reason to believe Wahl’s death was the result of and praised Qatari authorities for fully cooperating with the embassy in arranging the repatriation. “We have seen no indication of foul play or anything nefarious at this point,” Price told reporters in Washington.
verywellmind.com

What Is Objective Morality?

Objective morality is the idea that right and wrong exist factually, without any importance of opinion. It's the concept that some actions and beliefs are imperatively good or inherently bad, and that the goodness or badness of those things holds true no matter who you are or what else you believe in.
Washington Examiner

China paying the price for its failed anti-human one-child policy

Communist China tried for decades to curb its population growth. The results have been disastrous. From 1979 to 2015, China had a one-child policy that carried stiff penalties such as fines and forced abortions. This horrible eugenics policy has helped create a demographic catastrophe. Consider that one of China’s major...
US News and World Report

Survey: Countries View Social Media as Good for Democracy – Except the U.S.

Social media is viewed by a majority of a sample of global citizens as harmful for causing political polarization and spreading misinformation but beneficial for democracy overall – except in the United States, according to a survey released on Tuesday. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of American respondents to the survey...

