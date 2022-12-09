Read full article on original website
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Elon Musk hits back at former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who accused the billionaire of mocking the LGBTQ community by misusing gender pronouns
Musk said "forcing" gender pronouns on people and "implicity ostracizing" them is "neither good nor kind to anyone."
Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants
The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
A Gay Man Is Behind Tucker Carlson's Hate-Filled Agenda, LGBTQ Journalist Writes
A gay man helped craft and disseminate the "horrendous demonization against his own community," Michelangelo Signorile reported.
CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth
OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
The People Cheering for Humanity’s End
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
Zelenskyy says that the invasion of Ukraine would stop if Putin suddenly dies
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told David Letterman "There would be no war" if Putin was gone.
Tampa Bay Times
The fight for lower-cost clean energy must go on as House Republicans dismantle our panel | Column
Clean energy is cheaper energy — and it’s fundamental to reducing costly climate risks. That’s why, as chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, I’ve made it a priority to boost innovation to reduce heat-trapping pollution and lower the costs of climate-fueled catastrophes.
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, the State Department said. The department said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. Embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl’s remains since shortly after he collapsed during Friday’s match between Argentina and the Netherlands and later died. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had no reason to believe Wahl’s death was the result of and praised Qatari authorities for fully cooperating with the embassy in arranging the repatriation. “We have seen no indication of foul play or anything nefarious at this point,” Price told reporters in Washington.
Tweeters of the World, Unite Around the New York Times and Its 'Digital Picket Line' | Opinion
A picket line cannot be digital, and the slogan reveals the fundamentally upper class nature of the Times walkout—less a labor action and more a LARP of one.
South Africa parliament to vote on impeachment of Ramaphosa
South African lawmakers are to vote on whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a report that says he held undeclared foreign currency at his farm in 2020
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
verywellmind.com
What Is Objective Morality?
Objective morality is the idea that right and wrong exist factually, without any importance of opinion. It's the concept that some actions and beliefs are imperatively good or inherently bad, and that the goodness or badness of those things holds true no matter who you are or what else you believe in.
Perspective: The most outlandish analogies in the 303 Creative case
In arguments about 303 Creative v. Elenis, hypotheticals were outlandish both inside and outside the Supreme Court chambers. The strange analogies included baristas refusing to serve Latter-day Saints specialized coffee drinks and children dressed in KKK outfits visiting mall Santas.
Washington Examiner
China paying the price for its failed anti-human one-child policy
Communist China tried for decades to curb its population growth. The results have been disastrous. From 1979 to 2015, China had a one-child policy that carried stiff penalties such as fines and forced abortions. This horrible eugenics policy has helped create a demographic catastrophe. Consider that one of China’s major...
US News and World Report
Survey: Countries View Social Media as Good for Democracy – Except the U.S.
Social media is viewed by a majority of a sample of global citizens as harmful for causing political polarization and spreading misinformation but beneficial for democracy overall – except in the United States, according to a survey released on Tuesday. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of American respondents to the survey...
How Wokeness Hurts Philanthropy | Opinion
Giving philanthropically is not just about economics. It stems from belief in the organization that you're giving to.
