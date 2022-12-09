ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Deadliest Volcanic Eruptions in the Last 500 Years

The recent eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, serves as a reminder that volcanoes can also cause natural disasters. What’s more, the most recent eruption of Kilauea, a nearby volcano, has been ongoing since September 2021. Although hot lava continues to gush from Mauna Loa, the volcanic activity is not expected […]
Deer Filmed Playing in California Surf in Rare Moment Caught on Camera

Traditionally, deer don’t seem to mind the cold. That’s probably why these playful California deer are just fine playing in the chilly California surf waters. It’s an unusual sight, that’s for sure. All as a group of deer hand out along California’s Monterey Peninsula recently, caught on video as they enjoy some time strolling along the beach and playing in the surf.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scientists call for action after billions of sea stars perish on West Coast

ASTORIA, Ore. -- Scientists along the West Coast are calling for action to help sunflower sea stars, among the largest sea stars in the world, recover from catastrophic population declines.Experts say a sea star wasting disease epidemic that began in 2013 has decimated about 95% of the population from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Mexico's Baja California peninsula, The Astorian reported.The decline triggered the International Union for Conservation of Nature to classify the species as critically endangered in 2020. A petition to list the species under the federal Endangered Species Act was filed in 2021.Steven Rumrill, shellfish program leader at...
OREGON STATE
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano continues, Alaska

Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Alaska continues since mid-November. The Aviation Color Code remains at Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level at Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in 1550 CE (VEI unknown). The earthquakes are generally shallow, having preliminary depths of about 3 to 11...
ALASKA STATE
Massive Volcanic Eruption Occured Near the Earth's Deepest Point

Near the lowest point on Earth, a massive volcano hundred feet beneath the water's surface has begun to erupt. More over 3,700 miles to the west of Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Pacific Ocean, beneath the Northern Mariana Islands, is a massive submarine volcano called the Ahyi Seamount. Ahyi Seamount. About...
HAWAII STATE
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches

Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
ALASKA STATE
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades

Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously.Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare time where we have two eruptions happening simultaneously," Jessica Ferracane, a spokesperson for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, told CBS News. "To the people of Hawaii, this is a very sacred event that we are watching."   The Kilauea volcano, which is smaller and more active than Mauna Loa, had been erupting since 1983, and in...
HAWAII STATE

