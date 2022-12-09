Read full article on original website
Related
100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush
The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Shocking Video Shows California Cliff Collapsing Onto the Coastline
A wild outdoor video features aerial footage of the moment that a southern California cliff tumbles forward. Sending a shocking amount of rocks, dirt and other debris collapsing onto the beach. The terrifying footage shows the moment piles of debris and wayward rocks formed into a dangerous landslide, ultimately cascading...
iheart.com
Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
The Deadliest Volcanic Eruptions in the Last 500 Years
The recent eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, serves as a reminder that volcanoes can also cause natural disasters. What’s more, the most recent eruption of Kilauea, a nearby volcano, has been ongoing since September 2021. Although hot lava continues to gush from Mauna Loa, the volcanic activity is not expected […]
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Mauna Loa Eruption Map Shows Where Lava Flow Is Heading on Hawaii
A map produced by the USGS shows how the first 24 hours of the volcano's eruption has progressed and where it is heading to next.
Deer Filmed Playing in California Surf in Rare Moment Caught on Camera
Traditionally, deer don’t seem to mind the cold. That’s probably why these playful California deer are just fine playing in the chilly California surf waters. It’s an unusual sight, that’s for sure. All as a group of deer hand out along California’s Monterey Peninsula recently, caught on video as they enjoy some time strolling along the beach and playing in the surf.
Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home
Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Underestimate Magma Distance That Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater Can Reach During a Volcanic Eruption
Phreatomagmatic eruptions like the one that occurred at Mount Vesuvius, which caused many fatalities and buried the ancient Roman city of Pompeii near what is now in Naples, Italy, around 79 C.E., can also occur at the Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley, California. This is according to a new study,...
Scientists call for action after billions of sea stars perish on West Coast
ASTORIA, Ore. -- Scientists along the West Coast are calling for action to help sunflower sea stars, among the largest sea stars in the world, recover from catastrophic population declines.Experts say a sea star wasting disease epidemic that began in 2013 has decimated about 95% of the population from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Mexico's Baja California peninsula, The Astorian reported.The decline triggered the International Union for Conservation of Nature to classify the species as critically endangered in 2020. A petition to list the species under the federal Endangered Species Act was filed in 2021.Steven Rumrill, shellfish program leader at...
Residents are evacuating as Mount Semeru, Indonesia's highest volcano, has erupted
Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
World's oldest DNA reveals secrets of lost Arctic ecosystem from 2 million years ago
Researchers have unearthed tiny fragments of DNA in the Arctic that were left by plants, microbes and animals that lived in a previously unknown ecosystem in Greenland.
watchers.news
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano continues, Alaska
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Alaska continues since mid-November. The Aviation Color Code remains at Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level at Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in 1550 CE (VEI unknown). The earthquakes are generally shallow, having preliminary depths of about 3 to 11...
natureworldnews.com
Massive Volcanic Eruption Occured Near the Earth's Deepest Point
Near the lowest point on Earth, a massive volcano hundred feet beneath the water's surface has begun to erupt. More over 3,700 miles to the west of Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Pacific Ocean, beneath the Northern Mariana Islands, is a massive submarine volcano called the Ahyi Seamount. Ahyi Seamount. About...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient New York Ocean Dating Back 390 Million Years Ago Discovered Hidden in Rocks [Study]
Ancient water trapped inside rocks in the ocean once covered New York 390 million years ago, according to a new study spearheaded by scientists from the United States. The ancient New York ocean revealed that a small amount of ancient seawater was hidden inside an iron pyrite framboid. The scientific...
WPBF News 25
As Mauna Loa's lava inches toward a key Hawaii highway, some residents recall bygone devastation
Video above: Mauna Loa volcano eruption during sunrise. From a deep fracture in Mauna Loa's dark terrain, the volcano's magnificent eruption sends geyser-like fountains of lava spraying into the sky. The fissure — cracked open on the northeastern slope of the world's largest active volcano — feeds a searing flow...
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades
Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously.Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare time where we have two eruptions happening simultaneously," Jessica Ferracane, a spokesperson for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, told CBS News. "To the people of Hawaii, this is a very sacred event that we are watching." The Kilauea volcano, which is smaller and more active than Mauna Loa, had been erupting since 1983, and in...
Oldest known DNA paints stunning picture of life 2 million years ago
Scientists analyzed environmental DNA from soil samples to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in northern Greenland, finding traces of mastodons.
Comments / 2