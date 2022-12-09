Read full article on original website
Krispy Kreme is Closing Locations in 2023
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY." Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Krispy Kreme "Day of the Dozens" on Dec. 12: Buy any dozen, get a glazed dozen for $1
On Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme is having their “Day of the Dozens” celebration and an Original Glazed® dozen is only $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating locations!. Plus, Krispy Kreme’s new Santa’s Bake Shop collection is available at participating shops as of Nov. 25....
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month
In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant Opening
I work in KFC – here’s how to get your food cheaper, it shouldn’t be a secret anymore
A KFC worker has revealed that lots of people are missing out on cheaper meals by skipping a simple hack. One of the most common complaints that staff receive at the fast food chain is that prices have gradually increased in recent times. But the easiest way to offset that...
Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores
Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
McDonald's Is Giving Away Free McNuggets This Month — Here's How To Get Your Nuggs
Excuse me, I need to go hit the drive-thru.
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden Corral
A long-anticipated stalwart entity is taking the place of another that closed in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com.
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes
The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
